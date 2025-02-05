Disney Invites Guests to Stay Overnight in the Iconic Cinderella Castle

Have you ever dreamed of waking up inside Cinderella Castle, gazing out over Magic Kingdom like royalty? Well, Disney is giving you the chance to make that dream come true with a brand-new sweepstakes, and it’s more than just a fairytale stay—there’s a good cause attached.

But here’s something to consider: Could this be Disney’s way of attracting more guests, especially with all the changes and closures happening in 2025?

The Ultimate Disney Sleepover

Tucked away inside Cinderella Castle is the ultra-exclusive Cinderella Castle Suite, a luxurious space that’s the stuff of Disney legends. Decked out with intricate designs, sparkling gold accents, and magical Disney touches from floor to ceiling, this suite is nearly impossible to book—unless you’re one of the lucky few to snag a special invitation or win a contest like this.

Now, through a special sweepstakes, you and up to three guests could win a one-night stay in this iconic suite. But that’s just the start.

The prize package also includes breakfast for four at Cinderella’s Royal Table, a two-night stay at a deluxe Disney resort, three-day park hopper tickets for your group, a $500 Disney gift card, and round-trip airfare if you live more than 200 miles from Disney World. It’s a seriously magical deal!

Supporting a Worthy Cause

This isn’t just about luxury; your entry helps fund Give Kids The World Village, a nonprofit resort that provides free vacations to children with critical illnesses and their families.

Located near Central Florida’s major attractions, the 89-acre resort offers whimsical accommodations, donated park tickets, meals, and more. Over the past 35 years, they’ve welcomed over 200,000 families from all over the world, making dreams come true for kids facing life-threatening conditions.

To enter, just head over to the Give Kids The World Village website. Entries start at $10 for one chance, with options to buy more entries in bulk if you’re feeling lucky. You’ll need to get your entries in by March 17th at 11:59 PM ET, and if you prefer, you can mail in your entry (just make sure it’s postmarked by March 17th and arrives by March 24th).

But Why Now?

While Disney frequently supports charitable causes, the timing of this sweepstakes raises some interesting questions.

Could this be part of a bigger effort to lure guests back in 2025? With several major refurbishments and closures currently impacting the parks—including the continued closure of Test Track at EPCOT and rumors of more changes at Magic Kingdom—it’s possible that some fans are rethinking their vacation plans for next year.

Disney’s always been great at keeping the magic alive, but even the most enchanted place on earth isn’t immune to the effects of construction fatigue or changing guest preferences. Offering the chance to stay inside Cinderella Castle could be a strategic move to reignite excitement and keep visitors flocking to the parks, even as they navigate these transitions.

Whatever the reason, this sweepstakes is a rare opportunity to experience Disney World in a way few people ever will—and help a fantastic cause in the process. So, whether you’re in it for the magic, the charity, or both, it’s time to get your entries in and cross your fingers for the royal treatment!