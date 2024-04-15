Disney World Opens Cinderella Castle Suite to Public

The Disney World Resort is giving away Cinderella Castle, its most iconic attraction, for a free vacation to some lucky fans. Even better, it’s raffling off the chance to stay in the castle for an actually philanthropic cause, making the Disney magic all that much more important.

Cinderella Castle (which prominently features at both Disney World in Orlando and Tokyo Disney Resort) is the flagship attraction of the world’s most popular theme park, making a stay in its ultra-exclusive suite one of the rarest experiences for a Disney fan. Reportedly, the Walt Disney Company has refused cash offers of up to $40,000 for a single night in the castle and does not accept reservations for the 650-square-foot suite, which features 4-karat gold molding, a 200-year-old writing desk, and a grandfather clock permanently stuck on “11:59 p.m.”

Related: Walt Disney World Needs Help, and Guests Can Fix It

Now, Disney World is raffling off a one-night stay in Cinderella Castle (via ALLTROO), with all charitable proceeds going to the Orlando Magic Youth Foundation, which is part of the National Basketball Association team’s organization. The prize package includes:

one-night stay at the Cinderella Castle Suite in Magic Kingdom® Park at Walt Disney World® Resort for up to four guests

two-night resort stay in a standard room at a Deluxe Resort for up to four guests

Breakfast at Cinderella’s Royal Table

Up to four, three-day Theme Park Tickets with Park Hopper® Option

Private seven-hour VIP Tour Experience including:

A completely customized experience based on your preferences

Ability to enjoy favorite attractions efficiently through most Lightning Lane entrances

Shared insight from a highly knowledgeable VIP Tour Guide throughout the tour

Round-trip flights for four

The Orlando Magic Youth Foundation describes itself as:

At the heart of the Magic’s charitable efforts is the work done by the Orlando Magic Youth Foundation (OMYF), which is committed to helping children in Central Florida realize their full potential, especially those most at-risk, by supporting nonprofit organizations offering youth-based programs in the areas of arts, education, health and wellness, and homelessness.

Related: Classic Magic Kingdom Land To Be “Modernized” After 53 Years

Remarkably, the Walt Disney World vacation package being raffled off is free to enter. However, cash donations will gain you multiple entries in the raffle; a $10 donation gets you 40 entries, $25 gets 150 entries, and so forth, up to the max of 8,000 entries for a $500 donation.

There is likely no better way to get a chance to stay in the most exclusive of Disney World attractions for a charitable cause, no less. You can enter the raffle here and good luck!

Which do you prefer, Cinderella or Sleeping Beauty Castle? Tell us in the comments below!