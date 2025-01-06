Disney Announces Return of Popular Ticket Offer!

With 2024 now behind us, guests are looking forward to what special moments 2025 will hold at the Walt Disney World Resort. While no major attractions are opening this year, that doesn’t mean there aren’t a ton of amazing things to do at the Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Animal Kingdom, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney Springs.

And while visitors come from around the globe to experience The Most Magical Place on Earth, Disney wants visitors to know that it still remembers and appreciates its Florida residents.

As we know, Walt Disney World Resort Annual Passes are not cheap. Although they are significantly cheaper than Disneyland Magic Keys, that does not mean that every Florida resident can afford to purchase Annual Passes for themselves or their families.

That is why Disney is bringing back an incredibly popular ticket offer that guests loved last year.

Beginning January 7, Florida residents can once again purchase the Discover Disney ticket. The ticket will be valid for travel on select dates between January 13, 2025, and May 23, 2025.

Florida residents have two options: a 3-day ticket, which will cost $225 plus tax, and a 4-day ticket, which will cost $240 per day. Guests can also add the beloved Park Hopper for $40 more per ticket, the Water Park and Sports Option for $35 more per ticket, or the Park Hopper Plus Option for $55 more per day.

It is important to note that, unlike traditional date-based tickets, Florida residents who purchase the Discover Disney ticket will be required to make theme park reservations. Tickets do not have to be used on consecutive days.

This is not the only special that Disney is offering as a way to entice more guests to visit its Florida theme park.

The company has already announced that, over the summer, Florida residents staying at select Walt Disney World Resort hotels can save up to 35% on their rooms. Guests can save 35% at Bay Lake Tower at Disney’s Contemporary Resort, Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge, or Disney’s Yacht Club Resort.

Florida Residents can save up to 25% over the summer if they stay at the All-Star Movies, Pop Century, or Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort.

These are some really great offers that can save guests a lot of money. But will they be enough to compete with Epic Universe? Universal Orlando Resort’s third theme park is set to open in May, and it is expected that the park will reach capacity for a long time.

Guests have been gushing over their excitement about the new theme park and calling out Disney for some controversial decisions it has made lately.

Disney does not have any major attractions opening in 2025, but it has announced a Villain-themed area for the Magic Kingdom.

Do you love the Discover Disney ticket offer? Will you be taking advantage of it when it goes on sale on January 7? Let us know in the comments!