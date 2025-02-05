Disney World Reallocates Resources as New Attractions Take Shape

Big changes are coming to Disney World this year as two beloved attractions—MuppetVision 3D and It’s Tough to Be a Bug—are set to close their doors for good. These closures mark the end of an era for fans of these classic shows, but they also pave the way for exciting new experiences on the horizon.

It’s Tough to Be a Bug, an opening-day attraction at Disney’s Animal Kingdom, has been a staple for guests looking to explore the insect world through the eyes of Flik from Pixar’s A Bug’s Life. The show, housed inside the park’s iconic Tree of Life, combined 3D effects with live-action surprises to immerse guests in the life of a bug.

However, Disney has announced that the attraction will close permanently on March 17, 2025, to make way for Zootopia: Better Zoogether!, a new show featuring Judy Hopps, Nick Wilde, and other fan-favorite characters from Zootopia.

Ahead of its closure, visitors to It’s Tough to Be a Bug may have noticed an unexpected change: the familiar black bug-themed 3D glasses have been replaced with the purple glasses typically used at MuppetVision 3D.

This swap hints at Disney’s plan to phase out the bug-themed glasses entirely, as they are no longer purchasing new ones. A Cast Member confirmed that the bug glasses are unlikely to return, given the show’s impending closure.

Interestingly, there’s speculation that these purple MuppetVision glasses may be repurposed for the new Zootopia attraction, ensuring they continue to serve guests in a fresh, exciting context.

Meanwhile, over at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, MuppetVision 3D is also preparing for its final curtain call. This long-running 3D show, featuring the antics of Kermit the Frog, Miss Piggy, and the rest of the Muppet gang, has been a fan favorite for decades.

The closing date for MuppetVision 3D will be permanently close on June 8, 2025, the use of its signature glasses at another park suggests that the show’s end may be sooner rather than later.

The repurposing of the MuppetVision glasses for It’s Tough to Be a Bug and potentially the upcoming Zootopia show reflects Disney’s ongoing efforts to optimize resources while transitioning to new attractions. Fans of both shows may feel bittersweet about these changes, but the excitement surrounding Zootopia: Better Zoogether! hints at Disney’s commitment to keeping the parks fresh and engaging.

As these two attractions prepare to close, guests have a limited window to experience them one last time. Whether you’re a fan of Flik’s bug-sized adventures or the Muppets’ chaotic charm, now is the time to visit before these classics become part of Disney history.