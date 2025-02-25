Character Loses Eyes on Tiana’s Bayou Adventure; Witnesses Share Reports

Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, Disneyland’s highly anticipated reimagining of Splash Mountain, has been delighting guests with its vibrant animatronics, catchy music, and immersive storytelling. However, a recent discovery by parkgoers has left fans puzzled—one of the ride’s animatronic characters appears to be missing its eyes.

The animatronic in question is Bernadette, a Louisiana Black Bear, who is featured in the attraction alongside her cub, Sebastián. Disney describes Bernadette as a “clear thinker” and a loving mother who enjoys playing in the bayou waters and keeping a watchful eye on her little one. However, in a strange and unexpected twist, Bernadette now appears to be missing that very watchful gaze.

Fans Notice the Animatronic Mishap

The issue was first spotted by an observant guest who took to Reddit to share their discovery. The post, which quickly gained traction in the Disney fan community, stated:

“So the mother bear’s eyes on Bayou Adventure are missing… somehow.”

While it’s unclear how or when the animatronic’s eyes disappeared, the image of a wide-eyed Sebastián next to an eyeless Bernadette has certainly sparked discussion online. Some guests speculate that the missing eyes may be the result of a maintenance issue or a mishap during ride operations, while others joke that it’s simply part of the bayou’s “mysterious magic.

What Happened to Bernadette’s Eyes?

Animatronics are a major draw for Disney attractions, but they also require meticulous upkeep. Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, which introduces dozens of new figures to Disneyland’s ride lineup, has already impressed guests with its high level of detail. However, given the complexity of these state-of-the-art animatronics, occasional technical issues are to be expected.

It’s possible that Bernadette’s missing eyes are simply the result of an ongoing refurbishment or a quick fix that needs to be addressed. Given Disney’s commitment to keeping attractions in top shape, it’s likely that the bear’s missing eyes will be restored soon.

A Growing List of Ride Mishaps?

While this missing detail is more funny than alarming, some fans are pointing to it as the latest example of Disneyland’s ongoing battle with animatronic malfunctions. This attraction has experienced temporary technical difficulties in the past, leading some to question whether Disney’s upkeep of newer animatronics is keeping pace with guest expectations.

For now, visitors to Tiana’s Bayou Adventure will have to enjoy the ride with a slightly less watchful Bernadette. Whether her eyes will magically reappear overnight remains to be seen, but one thing is certain—Disney fans will be keeping a close eye on this one.

What do you think happened to Bernadette’s eyes? Have you seen other unusual animatronic malfunctions in the parks? Share your thoughts in the comments!