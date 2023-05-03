Universal Attraction Suffers Extended Closure After Technical Issue

Universal Orlando Resort is known for its unique attractions, like Skull Island: Reign of Kong. An essential portion of the ride is currently not in operation, and up to this point, we had zero ideas as to why.

After carefully researching and digging for sources, we know why this famous indoor ride is not operating during this crucial moment.

Have you never been to Universal Orlando Resort? Have you ever been to Skull Island: Reign of Kong?

I’ve got you covered if you answered no to both questions.

See Kong at Islands of Adventure

Skull Island: Reign of Kong at Islands of Adventure is an indoor, trackless dark ride based on the iconic King Kong franchise.

King Kong (2005), directed by Peter Jackson, was a smash box-office hit that led to the relaunch of the current Kong films, where he is pinned against another Universal Keiju, Godzilla.

Peter Jackson did act as a consultant during the construction of this ride, which had a soft opening in 2016 after an extended period under construction.

For those who aren’t aware of the location of this ride, it’s currently located just moments away from the Jurassic Park portion of Islands of Adventure at Universal Orlando Resort.

The queue for the ride is also located inside and has some of the most fantastic animatronics Universal has ever developed. Especially the witch you pass before riding through the queue, yikes.

But the start of the ride is also something to awe at as you pass some major theming, giant walls, and chants from the locals on Skull Island before entering a mysterious cave where all the fun begins.

No Sign of Imminent Return for Outdoor Portion of Skull Island: Reign of Kong

As mentioned above, the start of the ride is fantastic, as you board a bus with Guests and begin the adventure through Skull Island outdoors, passing giant doors, awesome theming, and some intense fire followed by chants from the locals.

But as of recently, that portion of the attraction has not been in operation for quite some time. Until recently, no one knew why this part of the ride was closed down, until recently.

Due to an ongoing technical issue, the outdoor portion of Skull Island Reign Of Kong has been closed lately.

Expeditions are instead entering the cave system through the tunnel. @UniversalORL pic.twitter.com/EFIJeZah9W — Orlando Amusement (@OrlandoAmusmnt) May 1, 2023

Per Orlando Amusement, @OrlandoAmusmnt, on Twitter, we learned that the reasoning behind the closure of the outdoor portion of this attraction is due to a “technical issue.”

The technical issue has been ongoing, making sense as another theme Park new outlet reported on this attraction closure, including Inside The Magic.

With the reason as to why this portion of the attraction has been closed now being known, hopefully, this technical issue will soon be fixed for fans and Guests to once again enjoy the outdoor spectacle before encountering the creatures of Skull Island.