Disney World Changes Iconic Ride After 42 Years, Confirms Theme Park Future

Walt Disney World Resort continues to update, change, and expand the theme parks. This can be seen with an attraction that is now nearly 42 years old.

Disney World is known as “The Most Magical Place on Earth,” and with thousands of guests daily and this amount of traffic, crowds tend to see attractions deal with delays and need to be updated from time to time.

Disney has four theme parks: Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Animal Kingdom, and Hollywood Studios. Each Disney park offers different experiences, attractions, lands, and more for guests to enjoy.

EPCOT is one of Disney World’s most popular theme parks, offering nature, culture, and more but with a twist. Guests heading to EPCOT may not feel like they are learning about nature or different cultures because Disney makes learning seem fun.

One popular attraction located at EPCOT is Living with the Land. This attraction takes guests on a gentle journey through various ecosystems, showcasing innovative farming techniques and the importance of sustainability. The ride, which opened in 1982, operates inside The Land pavilion. The pavilion is home to other attractions and activities centered on agriculture and the ecology of food, but Living with the Land offers a unique, close-up look at this interaction.

The attraction begins with a dark ride section, during which guests float through artificial environments representing different biomes, such as rainforests, deserts, and prairies. Each scene is meticulously detailed, presenting realistic landscapes and animatronics that add depth to the narrative of human agricultural development. Following these displays, the boat enters a large greenhouse area as a working production garden and research facility.

Living with the Land has recently undergone new developments. Disney has added new lighting features near the beginning of the attraction, where guests can spot the waterfalls.

Disney World guests who want to get up close and personal with Living with the Land attraction can purchase tickets for its backstage attraction, Behind the Seeds. This backstage attraction allows guests to go on a one-hour tour of the fish farm and greenhouses.

As EPCOT continues to grow, it remains dedicated to its founding vision while responding to its guests’ evolving interests and values. EPCOT is now divided into four neighborhoods: World Nature, World Celebration, World Discovery, and the World Showcase.

EPCOT will soon open CommuniCore Hall and Plaza, on June 10, 2024, featuring a brand new Encanto show. EPCOT is also home to new attractions like Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure and Journey of Water Inspired by Moana.

Guests looking to ride these new Disney World attractions can purchase Disney Genie or Lighting Lane for shorter wait times to help with large Disney World Resort crowds.