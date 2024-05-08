Disney’s $2 Billion Expansion Approved, Walt’s Original Theme Park Changing Forever

It’s a big day for The Walt Disney Company.

Several months ago, Disney announced it would spend $60 billion (billion with a b) on its theme parks over the next ten years. Since then, Disney has made several exciting announcements, including the reveal of several new rides and attractions, as well as brand-new theme park lands.

However, one of the most exciting aspects of this massive new theme park plan is the expansion of the original Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California, through the DisneylandForward project.

DisneylandForward is an initiative that seeks to modify regulations and planning restrictions set by the City of Anaheim, allowing Disneyland to add new projects and expansions to the iconic theme park destination. Instead of replacing experiences found within Disneyland Park or Disney California Adventure, DisneylandForward would essentially act as a brand-new park, giving Disneyland tons of space to work with.

Disneyland officials have continued to push for DisneylandForward, with the Anaheim City Council finally voting to approve the project during a meeting held this week.

Per KTLA, the Anaheim City Council unanimously voted to approve the $1.9 billion expansion proposal Tuesday evening. The DisneylandForward proposal lays out a 40-year-long agreement between Disney and the city of Anaheim, which will bring future developments to the area and allow for the construction of new stores, shops, rides, attractions, and locations.

As part of this new project, Disney would also buy Magic Way, Hotel Way, and Clementine Street from the city of Anaheim for $40 million.

Guests can expect new additions to be built alongside new hotels on the west side of Disneyland Drive. While the project has finally been approved, nothing will officially change until June 7, 2024.

This most recent vote comes in at a whopping 1,137, or slightly over three years since the DisneylandForward was first announced, and marks an incredibly exciting and unprecedented time for The Walt Disney Company as a whole.

Earlier this year, the DisneylandForward project gained the Anaheim Planning Commission’s approval, moving DisneylandForward one step closer to completion. A meeting was held in April, with the local city council approving the project.

Disney’s CEO, Bob Iger, has made it clear that he wants to continue to transform the Disney theme parks in major ways. Several large-scale projects are currently underway across each location. Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, a brand-new log flume attraction, will open in 2024 at Disneyland and Walt Disney World Resorts, replacing Splash Mountain.

Disneyland’s version of Haunted Mansion is currently undergoing one of its largest refurbishments ever, with the entire outdoor section of the ride’s queue being rebuilt from the ground up. Also changing at Disneyland is Great Moments with Mr. Lincoln, a historical attraction that seeks to educate and entertain guests about American history. This experience is nearly 70 years old, but the Disneyland Resort recently confirmed it would be receiving significant upgrades, with the project budgeted at a whopping $5 million.

