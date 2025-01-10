Final Call: Disney World Losing Four Attractions Imminently, Three Permanently Removed

New year, new beginnings—and for Walt Disney World Resort, that means waving goodbye to a host of attractions as the parks brace for transformative changes this January 2025.

With Disney diving headfirst into what could be described as its boldest era of evolution yet—introducing all-new lands and saying farewell to old favorites—this shift signals a massive effort to reimagine the Central Florida property for its next generation.

Ever since the D23 Expo 2022, Disney fans have been anticipating what’s next for the Disney Experiences brand. Over the past two years, Disney Experiences chief Josh D’Amaro has unveiled a mix of thrilling additions and tough farewells for Walt Disney World. As D’Amaro said at last year’s Expo, “dirt is moving,” and every promise made at the event is officially underway.

Among these changes is the long-teased transformation of DinoLand U.S.A. into the Tropical Americas. Set to debut at Disney’s Animal Kingdom, this reimagined area will showcase the Encanto and Indiana Jones franchises as its centerpiece attractions. The forthcoming “Pueblo Esperanza” will immerse guests in the cultures of the Tropical Americas, introducing vibrant new experiences that promise to redefine this section of the park.

Elsewhere in Animal Kingdom, It’s Tough to Be a Bug! will close to make way for a Zootopia-themed 3D show, Better Zoogether, debuting at the Tree of Life Theater.

But perhaps the most polarizing change is happening in Magic Kingdom Park, where Frontierland will bid farewell to its classic Western theme–at least how fans currently know it. Tom Sawyer Island and the Rivers of America will disappear, making room for a new Cars-themed land. While distinct from Disneyland Resort’s Radiator Springs, this addition will feature attractions designed to delight all ages.

That’s not all for Magic Kingdom. Following years of speculation, Disney Villains will finally get their own dedicated area—a major expansion certain to thrill fans of the company’s most iconic baddies.

As these massive projects take shape, January will see the closure of several beloved attractions across Walt Disney World Resort. Among the most notable was the Big Thunder Mountain Railroad. The Frontierland classic embarked on its final journey on January 5, 2025, before shutting down for an extensive refurbishment. Disney has confirmed it will reopen in 2026, promising “a little bit of new magic,” possibly akin to the updates seen at Disneyland Park.

Other early January closures included Kali River Rapids, which entered its seasonal downtime on January 6 and plans to reopen in March, and EPCOT’s Gran Fiesta Tour Starring The Three Caballeros, which also closed on January 6 for maintenance, returning in March 2025.

This weekend will mark the next wave of shutdowns in January at Walt Disney World. On January 12, multiple attractions across Magic Kingdom Park and Disney’s Animal Kingdom will close–three of which will shut forever.

Tomorrowland’s Astro Orbiter will temporarily close for refurbishment at Magic Kingdom. Starting January 13, Astro Orbiter plans to reopen in summer 2025 at Disney World’s most-visited theme park. However, a trio of experiences at Animal Kingdom won’t have a similar fate, as they will permanently shut down at the close of business on January 12.

Animal Kingdom will see the permanent closure of TriceraTop Spin on January 13, marking the first major step in DinoLand U.S.A.’s evolution. Chester & Hester’s Dinosaur Treasures and Fossil Fun Games will also be permanently shuttered on this date, too.

TriceraTop Spin, the aerial carousel, has entertained guests at Disney World since 2001. Its closure in early 2025 marks the end of nearly 24 years of operation, as does the closure of Fossil Fun Games, which opened in early 2002. The shuttering of Chester & Hester’s Dinosaur Treasures, DinoLand’s main gift shop, has also caused a ripple effect, with the Goofy and Pluto meet and greet being relocated at the Disney park.

Surprisingly, the iconic DINOSAUR ride will remain open through the end of 2025, giving fans some extra time to experience this prehistoric favorite.

While January’s closures might feel heavy, they’re part of Disney’s grand vision for the future. But with so many attractions going dark, some fans are questioning whether Walt Disney World will be worth the trip in 2025.

What do you think about these changes? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments!