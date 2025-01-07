Heartbreaking News for Disney World Fans: ‘Relics of the Past’ Set for Total Destruction

Disney World enthusiasts, prepare for a monumental transformation.

A New Chapter for Walt Disney World Resort’s Animal Kingdom

DinoLand U.S.A. at Disney’s Animal Kingdom is officially on its way to becoming a relic of the past. Walt Disney Imagineering has filed a new Notice of Commencement signaling the first phase of closures and demolitions, paving the way for a brand-new land inspired by Tropical Americas.

This major shift is part of Disney’s ongoing efforts to bring fresh, immersive experiences to park visitors. While nostalgia lingers for DinoLand U.S.A., the plans for its replacement are already sparking excitement.

Demolition Plans Underway

The Notice of Commencement, filed recently, outlines the demolition of specific areas within DinoLand U.S.A. The permit’s description, marked as “Facility demo,” applies to 614 Dinoland Drive in Bay Lake, Florida. The contracting company Whiting-Turner, a longtime partner of Disney, will oversee the work. They’ve also been named in a related permit for “Area Development” at 616 Dinoland Drive, hinting at the extensive nature of this transformation.

Key locations such as TriceraTop Spin and Fossil Fun Games, along with Chester & Hester’s Dinosaur Treasures, are set to close on January 13, 2025. The demolition process is expected to wrap up by December 30, 2025, giving construction crews a tight timeline to clear the space for new developments. While these attractions will soon be memories, other beloved spots like DINOSAUR, The Boneyard, and several dining options will remain operational for now.

What’s Staying and What’s Leaving

Fans of the thrilling DINOSAUR ride can breathe a sigh of relief—at least for the moment. Disney has confirmed that the ride will remain open through 2025, ensuring guests ample time to enjoy it before its eventual closure and reimagining. Meanwhile, The Boneyard, Dino-Bite Snacks, Trilo-Bites, and Restaurantosaurus will also stay open temporarily, maintaining some of DinoLand’s charm during this transitional period.

As demolition begins, the focus shifts to the future. The Tropical Americas expansion promises to bring vibrant new attractions and a fresh atmosphere to Disney’s Animal Kingdom, setting the stage for an entirely new guest experience.

Tropical Americas Expansion: What to Expect at Disney World

The reimagined area will draw inspiration from the rich cultures and natural beauty of the Tropical Americas. Highlights of the expansion include:

An Encanto-Themed Ride : Taking over the area previously occupied by Chester & Hester’s Dino-Rama and Primeval Whirl, this attraction will immerse guests in the magical world of “Encanto.”

: Taking over the area previously occupied by Chester & Hester’s Dino-Rama and Primeval Whirl, this attraction will immerse guests in the magical world of “Encanto.” Indiana Jones Retheme : The iconic DINOSAUR attraction will be reimagined as an Indiana Jones adventure, adding a layer of excitement and intrigue to the park’s offerings.

: The iconic DINOSAUR attraction will be reimagined as an Indiana Jones adventure, adding a layer of excitement and intrigue to the park’s offerings. Wood-Carved Carousel: A beautifully crafted carousel featuring Disney creatures will bring a touch of whimsy to the new land.

Construction trailers for the project have already been set up, and plans filed with the South Florida Water Management District (SFWMD) confirm the scale of this transformation. While some permits are still under review, Disney’s commitment to this ambitious project is clear.

When Will It Open?

Guests can expect the Tropical Americas expansion to debut in 2027. This timeline gives Disney Imagineering a few years to bring the concept to life, ensuring that every detail lives up to the company’s legendary standards.

Nostalgia Meets Excitement

While saying goodbye to DinoLand U.S.A. might be bittersweet for longtime fans, the promise of new adventures keeps Disney World at the forefront of innovation and storytelling. The Tropical Americas expansion is poised to deliver immersive experiences that honor the park’s commitment to creativity and cultural celebration.

Stay tuned for updates as Disney continues to unveil more details about this exciting new chapter in Animal Kingdom’s history.

Source: WDWMagic