Universal Set To Close Iconic ’Harry Potter’ Ride

Universal Orlando is gearing up for an exciting 2025, but with progress comes temporary closures. The beloved Hogwarts Express, which transports guests between the Wizarding World of Harry Potter lands at Universal Studios and Islands of Adventure, is scheduled for a short refurbishment at the end of January.

Fans of the magical train have until January 28 to experience the journey before it goes offline for maintenance, with operations expected to resume on January 31.

This isn’t the first time the Hogwarts Express has been taken offline for upkeep this year. Earlier in January, it briefly closed for a similar maintenance window, ensuring the attraction remains in top condition for the heavy crowds that flock to the parks year-round.

While these temporary closures are routine, they serve as a reminder that Universal Orlando is constantly evolving to offer the best guest experience.

The biggest development on the horizon is the highly anticipated opening of Epic Universe in May 2025. This brand-new theme park promises to take Universal Orlando to the next level with immersive lands inspired by How to Train Your Dragon, Dark Universe, and an expanded Wizarding World experience featuring the Ministry of Magic.

Epic Universe is set to redefine theme park entertainment, offering cutting-edge attractions, dining, and experiences that will bring new competition to Central Florida’s theme park landscape.

With all these changes coming, Universal Orlando guests should stay informed about upcoming refurbishments and closures to make the most of their visit. While temporary closures like the Hogwarts Express may be inconvenient, they are part of Universal’s ongoing efforts to maintain and improve the park experience.

The return of the train after its brief refurbishment will allow guests to continue enjoying one of the most immersive elements of the Wizarding World.

Stay tuned for more updates on attraction closures, new openings, and everything happening at Universal Orlando in 2025.