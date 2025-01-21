Home » Theme Parks » Universal Studios » Universal Orlando

Universal Set To Close Iconic ’Harry Potter’ Ride

in Universal Orlando

Posted on by Andrew Boardwine 6 Comments
The Universal globe with gold letters stands prominently at the entrance of Universal Orlando Resort.

Credit: Aditya Vyas, Unsplash

Universal Orlando is gearing up for an exciting 2025, but with progress comes temporary closures. The beloved Hogwarts Express, which transports guests between the Wizarding World of Harry Potter lands at Universal Studios and Islands of Adventure, is scheduled for a short refurbishment at the end of January.

Fans of the magical train have until January 28 to experience the journey before it goes offline for maintenance, with operations expected to resume on January 31.

Hogwarts train wizarding world
Credit: Aunesty Janssen / Flickr

This isn’t the first time the Hogwarts Express has been taken offline for upkeep this year. Earlier in January, it briefly closed for a similar maintenance window, ensuring the attraction remains in top condition for the heavy crowds that flock to the parks year-round.

While these temporary closures are routine, they serve as a reminder that Universal Orlando is constantly evolving to offer the best guest experience.

The entrance to Dark Universe, an immersive land inspired by classic and new Universal monsters coming to Universal Epic Universe in Universal Orlando Resort
Credit: NBCUniversal

The biggest development on the horizon is the highly anticipated opening of Epic Universe in May 2025. This brand-new theme park promises to take Universal Orlando to the next level with immersive lands inspired by How to Train Your Dragon, Dark Universe, and an expanded Wizarding World experience featuring the Ministry of Magic.

Epic Universe is set to redefine theme park entertainment, offering cutting-edge attractions, dining, and experiences that will bring new competition to Central Florida’s theme park landscape.

The entrance to Universal Orlando's Universal Studios Florida
Credit: LunchboxLarry, Flickr

With all these changes coming, Universal Orlando guests should stay informed about upcoming refurbishments and closures to make the most of their visit. While temporary closures like the Hogwarts Express may be inconvenient, they are part of Universal’s ongoing efforts to maintain and improve the park experience.

The return of the train after its brief refurbishment will allow guests to continue enjoying one of the most immersive elements of the Wizarding World.

Stay tuned for more updates on attraction closures, new openings, and everything happening at Universal Orlando in 2025.

in Universal Orlando

Andrew Boardwine

A frequent visitor of Walt Disney World Resort and Universal Orlando Resort, Andrew will likely be found freefalling on Twilight Zone Tower of Terror or enjoying Pirates of the Caribbean. Over at Universal, he'll be taking in the thrills of the Jurassic World Velocicoaster and Revenge of the Mummy

View Comments (6)