Safety Upgrades, Ride Improvements Coming To Decades-Old Disney Attraction

A classic Disneyland ride is getting some much-needed upgrades.

While Disneyland is home to dozens of popular rides and attractions, few stand as tall, quite literally, as Matterhorn Bobsleds. This thrilling and fun family coaster has sent guests flying on the Swiss Alps for decades, becoming one of the defining attractions of not just the Disneyland Resort but the theme park industry as a whole.

This towering roller coaster is a landmark of the original Disneyland Park and is one of the resort’s most popular attractions.

However, it’s out with the old, in with the new as they say, as Disneyland has some big plans for this classic coaster.

Disneyland to Upgrade Matterhorn Bobsleds

Disneyland has filed a new permit for its Matterhorn Bobsleds attraction. First discovered by Twitter/X user ThemeParkIQ, this new permit includes replacing on-ride cameras, installing new safety systems, and modifying some of the rockwork around the roller coaster.

New: Disneyland has filed a permit for the Matterhorn Bobsleds to replace cameras, modify rock-work, and install new fall protection. It’s unclear when the refurbishment will happen as the permit has not been issued yet. Permit Entry: DLR – Matterhorn Bobsleds/BLDG #7600 – Tenant Improvement: Replacement of and installation of new cameras and illuminators. Modify existing rockwork and install new. Install new fall protection. With electrical.

Given the extent of these upgrades, it’s likely guests will see Matterhorn Bobsleds close for refurbishment sometime soon. This permit comes as the Disneyland Resort gets ready to celebrate its 70th anniversary, which will begin this May.

Similar to Walt Disney World’s 50th-anniversary event, Disneyland’s upcoming celebration will include all kinds of limited-time events and experiences, as well as special merchandise and dining options.

Matterhorn Bobsleds first opened its gates on June 14, 1959, making it one of Disney’s oldest theme park attractions. Due to its age and the limited technology Disney had to work with back in the 1950s, Matterhorn Bobsleds is quite rough around the edges.

A common complaint regarding Matterhorn Bobsleds is that the ride experience itself can be somewhat painful. The Disneyland Resort has upgraded the coaster in numerous ways over the years to make the experience as smooth as possible, but without tearing it all down and starting from scratch, the Matterhorn will always be a bumpy ride.

For those on the East Coast looking for a similar experience, Magic Kingdom’s Space Mountain feels close to Matterhorn Bobsleds, right down to the coaster’s bumpiness. Just like the Matterhorn, riders have long complained about Space Mountain’s roughness, also claiming it can be painful on the back and head.

Do you enjoy Matterhorn Bobsleds, or is it too rough for you?