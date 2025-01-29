Beloved ABC Sitcom Announces Final Season

In 1988, a brand-new comedy series premiered on ABC called Roseanne. The show starred Roseanne Barr and told the story of Roseanne Conner, her husband Dan, and her three children, Becky, Darlene, and D.J. Later in the series, Roseanne and Dan would have their fourth child, Jerry.

While many shows now — specifically reality shows — love to show glamorous people living glamorous lives, Roseanne did not. Roseanne and Dan lived a middle-class life and gave their children a middle-class upbringing.

Related: Tim Allen’s New ABC Show Breaks 6-Year Record!

Roseanne ran for nine seasons before ending in 1997, but ABC decided to revive the sitcom in 2018. Unfortunately, it was canceled just two months after it premiered due to troubling behavior by its star. Roseanne Barr made racist remarks about President Obama and some members of his cabinet.

Fans were devastated by the cancellation, but happily surprised when Disney revealed that, just because it was no longer working with Roseanne Barr, it still wanted to keep the Conner family alive and thriving.

Related: Disgraced ABC Writer Who Faked Cancer Slammed For LA Wildfires Fundraising

The Conners premiered in October 2018, just five months after Disney and ABC announced that the Roseanne reboot had been canceled. The show saw the return of John Goodman, Sara Gilbert, Laurie Metcalf, Alicia Goranson, and Michael Fishman.

The show was an immediate hit, and fans loved it, even though Roseanne Barr was not a part of it. Five months after its initial premiere, it was renewed for a second season. Since then, it has been renewed five more times and is currently awaiting its season seven premiere.

Sadly, ABC — which is owned by Disney — announced back in May that the seventh season of The Conners would be its last. And now we know when the beginning of the end will be.

According to reports, The Conners final season will begin on March 26, 2025.

The show’s 8 p.m. time slot is currently occupied by the hit new Tim Allen show Shifting Gears. After its premiere season wraps up on March 19, that show is almost guaranteed a second season.

Unlike previous seasons, which had around 12 episodes, the final season of The Conners will have an abbreviated season, running for only six episodes. The final episode will air on April 30, 2025, on ABC.

Do you love The Conners? Are you sad to see it ending? Share your thoughts in the comments!