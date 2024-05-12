Popular ABC Series Officially Ending After Seven Seasons

Right now, we are living in a time when people love to live vicariously through the people they see on television and the internet. There is a reason that franchises like The Real Housewives are so successful. Fans love seeing people go to fabulous places, live in fabulous homes, and do so many glamorous things they can only dream of.

But that was not always the case. There was a time when fans loved watching sitcoms about the average American family.

In the late 1980s, viewers loved to sit down and laugh as they watched hit shows like Married… With Children and Roseanne. Roseanne starred comedian Roseanne Barr and John Goodman as Roseanne and Dan Conner. They were an average American couple with three children who struggled to get by on a fixed income. It was something a lot of people could relate to, and they loved the humor the family had.

Roseanne ran for nine seasons, before ending in 1997. Then, in 2017, Disney and ABC announced that the show would be returning for a 10th season. The renewed show was a hit, but a planned eleventh season was canceled after Barr made some very racist posts directed at former Obama official, Valerie Jarrett.

However, Disney and ABC decided that they did not want to be done with the Conner family. Just one month after canceling Roseanne, a spinoff series — The Conners — was announced. The Conners brought back the original cast of Roseanne, minus Roseanne Barr.

The show has been incredibly popular, which is why ABC’s recent announcement may be surprising.

On May 10, ABC released a list of shows that had been renewed, and also shared which shows had been canceled. In that announcement, they also shared that The Conners would be ending after season seven. Per The Hollywood Reporter:

The network has picked up a seventh season of the comedy, which will be its last on the network. It’s also set to be the shortest of any of the show’s seasons, with an episode count likely in the single digits. The shortest previous season of The Conners was its first, which ran 11 episodes; this year’s strikes-shortened edition has 13. The series as a whole will have 106 episodes to its credit after the May 22 season finale.

The decision to cancel the series is an interesting one. Since its debut in 2018, The Conners has been ABC’s most-watched sitcom in the Nielsen ratings. Disney and ABC have not said why they chose to end the series, but they may have decided to go out on a high note.

The Conners stars John Goodman as Dan Conner, Laurie Metcalf as Jackie Harris (Roseanne’s sister), Sara Gilbert as Darlene Conner, Lecy Goranson as Becky Conner-Healy, and Michael Fishman as D.J. Conner.

Are you sad to hear that The Conners will be ending? Let us know in the comments!