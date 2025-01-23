Marvel Actor Confirms Shock Doctor Strange Exit, “Not Aligning” With Avengers Story Anymore

Benedict Cumberbatch has confirmed a big detail about his future as Doctor Strange.

It’s been nearly a decade since Cumberbatch made his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut. Back in 2016, he debuted as Stephen Strange – a former neurosurgeon who becomes the Sorcerer Supreme after a life-altering accident leads him to seek healing through mystical arts – in Doctor Strange before reprising the role in five additional movies.

Throughout his time in the MCU, Strange has played a pivotal role in the overarching narrative, from wielding the Time Stone to outmaneuver Dormammu in his debut film to orchestrating the plan to defeat Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War (2018) and Avengers: Endgame (2019) and teaming up with Peter Parker (Tom Holland) in Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) to defeat Spider-Man villains from across the Multiverse.

Cumberbatch’s most recent performance in the franchise came in what has proven to be one of its most divisive entries. Sam Raimi’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022) saw the introduction of Xochitl Gomez as America Chavez, a teenager who can cross dimensions and is being hunted by the Scarlet Witch, AKA Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen).

While hopes were high for the film (and its cameos), it ultimately ended up splitting fans over its treatment of Wanda, weak CGI, and overly complex plot.

The film’s ending, in which (spoiler alert) Strange collapses to the ground and is revealed to now possess a third eye as a result of using the Darkhold, received particular criticism – especially because the post-credits scenes jumped from Strange screaming in horror, to him suddenly cohabiting peacefully with his new eye.

Dodgy CGI aside, it’s intriguing to think about where the MCU will take Doctor Strange – a character who’s always lived by a strict code – after seemingly being corrupted by the Darkhold. However, it seems like we may have to wait a while to find out how the former Sorcerer Supreme (who was replaced by Wong during the Blip) is coping.

As per Benedict Cumberbatch, Doctor Strange has been scrapped from what was thought to be his next appearance in the MCU. Speaking to Variety, he confirmed that the character was initially slated to play a large role in Avengers: Kang Dynasty but has now been written out of the film since Jonathan Majors was fired from the title role and the story was reworked into Avengers: Doomsday (2026).

“Is that a spoiler?” he said to Variety after letting the news slip. “F**k it!”

In Cumberbatch’s own words, the decision to remove Doctor Strange from the film came as a result of “the character not aligning with this part of the story.” Marvel has reoriented the film since Majors was fired after being found guilty of assaulting and harassing his former girlfriend.

Instead of Kang playing the “big bad” of Multiverse Saga – much like Thanos (Josh Brolin) was in the Infinity Saga – Robert Downey Jr. has now stepped in to play Doctor Doom, years after his character Tony Stark was killed in Endgame.

But it’s not all doom and gloom for Doctor Strange fans. According to Cumberbatch, the character is “in a lot” of Avengers: Secret Wars (2027). “He’s quite central to where things might go,” Cumberbatch said, as well as revealing that a third standalone film is in the works.

On that note, Cumberbatch had nothing but praise for Marvel’s creative process. “They are very open to discussing where we go next,” he said.

“Who do you want to write and direct the next one? What part of the comic lore do you want to explore so that Strange can keep evolving? He’s a very rich character to play. He’s a complex, contradictory, troubled human who’s got these extraordinary abilities, so there’s potent stuff to mess about with.”

Are you excited for Doctor Strange’s next outing in the MCU?