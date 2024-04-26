Marvel Confirms They Are Redesigning the Scarlet Witch After ‘Doctor Strange 2’ Exit

Marvel has confirmed that a new version of Wanda Maximoff, AKA the Scarlet Witch, will be coming to audiences soon, calling it a complete “redesign” of the character.

The last time Marvel fans saw the Scarlet Witch in the live-action Marvel Cinematic Universe was two years ago in Sam Raimi’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022). There, Elizabeth Olsen’s Wanda Maximoff, AKA the Scarlet Witch, sacrificed herself to destroy the Darkhold after her relentless quest to capture America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez).

Urged on by her conviction to be with her children–Billy and Tommy, as seen in WandaVision–and dealing with her grief over Vision’s (Paul Bettany) death, Wanda faced off against Benedict Cumberbatch’s Master of the Mystic Arts, Doctor Strange, in a major Multiversal event.

The Multiverse has been a contentious part of the current Marvel canon. Commencing in Phase Four with the Loki TV show and later explored on the big screen in Tom Holland’s Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021), the Multiverse Saga concept has not landed as well as its predecessor, the Infinity Saga.

That said, Kevin Feige’s Marvel Studios is still going full throttle with its exploration into the workings of the Multiverse, and this year’s Deadpool & Wolverine (2024) looks set to lean into it perhaps more than any other MCU movie thus far.

In addition, future movies like The Fantastic Four (2025) and Avengers: Secret Wars (2027) are also locks for deepening the Multiverse lore in the MCU.

As for the Scarlet Witch, there is no word yet where Elizabeth Olsen’s former Avenger may return. Some posited that Wanda could be part of the WandaVision spinoff series, Agatha, coming to Disney+ this year, while an adaptation of the Witches Road comic arc was once reported to get the Marvel Studios Special Presentations treatment–this format is now said to be defunct at the company.

But when looking at the upcoming stories being released by Marvel Comics, fans may get a sense of where Feige’s Marvel universe will be headed. It just so happens that the Scarlet Witch is returning this summer, but it’s not Wanda.

Steve Orlando, Russell Dauterman, and Jacopo Camagni’s “Scarlet Witch” comic book will soon bring back a character who first debuted 30 years ago. In August’s issue, the third of the “Scarlet Witch” run, the creators will reveal one of the sorceress’ mystical foes to be none other than Lore.

Lore is a Multiversal Variant of Wanda Maximoff first appearing in “Scarlet Witch #1” (1993). In 2024, the character will be fully redesigned, with a new look very much akin to Elizabeth Olsen’s latest Scarlet Witch image from Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

“Redesigning Lore was a huge treat!” artist Russell Dauterman told Marvel.com. “Lore is an evil Wanda variant, so I wanted to contrast the design I did for our Scarlet Witch, which was meant to be magical, vibrant, and super-heroic, by going dark and sinister, with a goth, undead vibe. I’m [incredibly] excited to also be drawing some interiors in the issue where these two Wandas face off!”

Surprisingly, the information Marvel.com gives about Lore sounds extremely familiar: “Lore, who destroyed her own world before trying to conquer the Multiverse, represents Wanda’s worst fear–a version of herself that’s gone mad with power!”

Could it be that the version of Wanda Maximoff seen in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness was actually more Lore than Wanda? And could Marvel Studios do something with these characters’ histories in order to bring the popular Scarlet Witch back into the MCU?

The new “Scarlet Witch” series commences on June 12, 2024, with Lore returning in issue three on August 21, 2024.

While the Marvel Comics brand has always navigated the Multiverse with relative ease, the live-action world has had uneven footing for a long time. As audiences check out of the once-untouchable franchise, Marvel is looking to the R-rated Deadpool & Wolverine to entice fans back into movie theaters.

This third Deadpool outing, the first under The Walt Disney Company, will also likely soft reboot the MCU. Gleaned from various reports and rumors over the last few months, it is increasingly possible that Ryan Reynolds’ Wade Wilson, AKA Deadpool, AKA the Merc with a Mouth, will fully lean into his “Marvel Jesus” role and change the cinematic universe forever.

Following Deadpool & Wolverine, fans can expect Captain America: Brave New World (2025), Thunderbolts* (2025), The Fantastic Four (2025), Blade (2025), Avengers 5 (2026), and Avengers: Secret Wars (2027).

