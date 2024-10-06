Surprising Report Suggests Sam Raimi Is Back for ‘Doctor Strange 3’

The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) is currently navigating through Phase Five, expanding significantly from its previous arcs. This phase marks a renewed commitment to innovating storytelling within the Marvel universe, taking beloved characters into uncharted waters and introducing new ones.

Kevin Feige, the face behind Marvel Studios, has indicated intentions to introduce a more diverse array of superhero teams, which will be crucial in facing various cosmic and supernatural threats alongside street-level narratives.

With this in mind, the focus on supernatural elements becomes even more pronounced. Rumors suggest that a United Kingdom-based team may be forming, involving characters from Marvel Comics’ supernatural environments—an aspect prominently highlighted in the discussions surrounding Doctor Strange 3. This narrative exploration may include critical ties to existing characters like Agatha Harkness and new introductions such as Mahershala Ali’s Blade, alongside others rumored to join the ranks of the Midnight Suns/Midnight Sons (potentially based in the UK).

Will Sam Raimi Return to Doctor Strange Franchise?

Sam Raimi has solidified his place in the annals of superhero filmmaking with his pioneering Spider-Man trilogy starring Tobey Maguire as Spider-Man/Peter Parker.

Subsequently, he directed 2022’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, a film that grossed nearly a billion worldwide. This financial success has clearly been seen as a robust endorsement for Raimi’s approach to the franchise in the eyes of Disney and Marvel Studios.

With that in mind, rumors are now swirling around the industry that Marvel Studios is eager to bring Raimi back for a follow-up to Multiverse of Madness, Doctor Strange 3. Jeff Sneider (via The Insneider) reports that Disney and Kevin Feige’s Marvel Studios are planning to give Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange/Stephen Strange a third movie, with Raimi at the helm:

Scott Derrickson directed the first Doctor Strange movie, which grossed $677 million worldwide. Raimi’s 2022 sequel Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness grossed $955 million worldwide.

Translation? Marvel is going to make more Doctor Strange movies. Because if it ain’t broke… don’t fix it. Sneider goes on to emphasize the success of Joe and Anthony Russo with the Captain America franchise, which eventually led to their roles directing Avengers: Infinity War (2018) and Avengers: Endgame (2019): Raimi came in, hit his marks, and delivered nearly $300 million more than the first film, which is an impressive feat, and similar to how the Russo brothers grew the Captain America franchise following Joe Johnston’s first film.

The forthcoming movie will likely delve deeper into the complex narrative web that the MCU has woven, possibly including the superhero team from the Marvel Comics, the Midnight Sons/Midnight Suns. This adaptation would serve as a direct continuation of the events set in motion by Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, where characters such as Clea (Charlize Theron) — who made a brief appearance in the previous film– are likely to play more central roles.

Possible members of the Midnight Suns supernatural team include Agatha Harkness (played by Kathryn Hahn) and her coven, Rio Vidal (Aubrey Plaza), Sorceress Jennifer Kale (Sasheer Zamata), Lilia Calderu (Patti LuPone), and Alice Wu Gulliver (Ali Ahn), all of whom debuted in the WandaVision (2021) sequel Agatha: All Along (2024).

Mahershala Ali’s Blade/Eric Brooks, a reboot of Wesley Snipes’ 1990s version, is also expected to join the team, along with Kit Harington’s Black Knight/Dane Whitman. There are additional rumors of Ghost Rider’s involvement, with speculation that Nicolas Cage may reprise his role as Johnny Blaze from the 2007 Ghost Rider film.

As the Multiverse Saga unfolds, characters like America Chavez, known for her ability to traverse the Multiverse, and the potential reappearance of familiar faces, Doctor Strange 3 could redefine the supernatural hierarchy in the MCU.

Are you excited to see Doctor Strange 3? Should Sam Raimi return? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!