Magic Kingdom Ride from 1971 Returns to Original Form

After nearly a year of being absent, the missing African elephant animatronic has finally returned to Jungle Cruise at Magic Kingdom. Guests taking the beloved riverboat adventure can once again enjoy the full scene in the African river section, where two elephants stand on either side of the boat, creating one of the ride’s most memorable moments.

For those familiar with the ride, the missing elephant was originally located between the abandoned safari camp and the “napping” zebra scene. Since at least November 2023, the right-side elephant had been noticeably absent, with only the sound effects remaining to hint at its former presence.

Even after Jungle Cruise underwent a two-month refurbishment in October 2024, the elephant was still missing in action. However, it has now made a triumphant return, looking better than ever with a fresh coat of paint and a trunk that moves smoothly once again.

Jungle Cruise has been delighting guests since Magic Kingdom’s opening day on October 1, 1971. The attraction, known for its live Skippers who deliver witty jokes during the journey through the Amazon, Congo, Nile, and Mekong Rivers, remains a must-do experience for many visitors.

While the ride’s recent refurbishment focused mostly on sprucing up scenery and rockwork, the return of the elephant brings the attraction back to its full charm.

As exciting as it is to see a classic animatronic restored, Disney World is gearing up for some major changes in 2025 that could impact guests’ experiences across the parks. EPCOT’s Test Track is set to undergo a complete overhaul, promising an updated look and ride experience.

The closure of such a popular attraction means that nearby rides like Soarin’ Around the World and Mission: SPACE may see an increase in wait times as visitors look for alternatives.

Over in Magic Kingdom, Big Thunder Mountain Railroad is closed for an extended refurbishment, with Disney likely focusing on track improvements and enhancing the overall guest experience.

In addition to Big Thunder Mountain, Magic Kingdom will also see temporary closures for Astro Orbiter due to mechanical upgrades and cosmetic enhancements. The ride, which offers fantastic views of Tomorrowland, is expected to be closed for several months

Hollywood Studios isn’t escaping the updates either. Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith is expected to close for a much-needed refurbishment, Disney is also changing the ride’s storyline masking it Muppets themed. While it’s being refreshed, guests may flock to other thrill rides like Tower of Terror and Slinky Dog Dash, causing longer lines throughout the park.

Animal Kingdom is also in the midst of a transformation, as Disney has closed DinoLand U.S.A., which will be replaced by new experiences inspired by Encanto and Indiana Jones. Construction in the area could impact traffic flow and crowd levels, especially near Chester & Hester’s Dinorama, which will likely be phased out as part of the changes.

These changes are part of Disney’s ongoing efforts to keep the parks fresh and exciting for visitors. While closures and refurbishments can be frustrating for those planning a trip, they often lead to improved experiences down the road. Whether it’s the return of a long-lost animatronic or the promise of exciting new attractions, there’s always something to look forward to at Disney World.