Walt Disney World Closes Iconic Jungle Cruise Attraction

The angry hippos, hungry lions, and “sleeping” zebras along the Nile are taking a break as Walt Disney World’s iconic Jungle Cruise attraction is now closed.

Jungle Cruise Is Now Closed

The beloved Jungle Cruise at Walt Disney World has set sail on its final voyage of the season, closing its doors on August 26, 2024. But don’t worry—this closure isn’t the end of the line for our favorite pun-filled river adventure. Instead, it’s time for some much-needed R&R (that’s Refurbishment & Refreshment, in Disney speak) before it returns as the fan-favorite holiday overlay, Jingle Cruise!

Why the Closure?

Every adventurer needs a little time to rest and rejuvenate, and Jungle Cruise is no different. After all, those audio-animatronic elephants and hippos have been hard at work entertaining guests day in and day out! According to Disney, the attraction is undergoing a scheduled refurbishment to ensure it’s in tip-top shape for the upcoming holiday season. And while we’ll miss the skippers’ legendary dad jokes and the backside of water, the promise of Jingle Cruise’s return makes the wait worth it.

The closure, which began on August 26, 2024, is expected to last until October 18, 2024. Disney’s website has already updated its schedule, with no showtimes listed for Jungle Cruise during this period. But don’t fret, adventurers—Disney assures us that the attraction will be back before the winter holidays begin at Walt Disney World, just in time to bring some extra festive cheer to your Magic Kingdom experience.

Related: Disney Reportedly Giving Dwayne Johnson Box Office Bomb a Second Chance

A Jolly Good Time: What’s New for Jingle Cruise?

Now, let’s talk about the real holiday magic—Jingle Cruise!

For those who aren’t in the know, Jingle Cruise is the yuletide version of Jungle Cruise that transforms the attraction into a merry adventure complete with holiday-themed décor, festive jokes, and even a Santa hat-wearing skipper or two. This overlay has become a holiday tradition for many Disney-goers, and it’s no wonder why.

But what can we expect from this year’s Jingle Cruise? While Disney has kept the details under wraps (they’re as tight-lipped as a Jungle Cruise skipper), we can make a few educated guesses.

In previous years, the holiday overlay has featured a variety of festive touches, from twinkling lights adorning the Jungle Navigation Company boats to Christmas garlands draped over the animatronic animals.

And let’s not forget the puns—oh, the puns! Jingle Cruise skippers are notorious for their holiday-themed one-liners, so be prepared for jokes that are as cheesy as a Christmas ham. We might even get a few new ones this year, as Disney is known for keeping things fresh and fun.

Why Jingle Cruise is a Must-Do for the Holidays

So why should you make Jingle Cruise a must-do during your holiday visit to Walt Disney World? Well, for starters, it’s one of the few attractions that gets a full holiday overlay. While many rides and shows incorporate subtle seasonal touches, Jingle Cruise goes all out, turning the entire experience into a holiday celebration on the high seas (or rather, the rivers of the world).

Plus, there’s just something about the combination of Jungle Cruise’s classic charm and the holiday spirit that makes for an unforgettable experience. Whether it’s the sight of a gorilla in a Santa hat or the sound of jingle bells ringing through the jungle, Jingle Cruise has a way of making even the grumpiest Grinch smile.

And let’s not forget the nostalgia factor. Jungle Cruise is one of Disney’s most iconic attractions, and for many guests, it’s a must-ride every visit. Jingle Cruise adds a new layer of fun to an old favorite, making it a tradition for families and Disney fans alike.

Tips for Enjoying Jingle Cruise

Planning to hop aboard Jingle Cruise this holiday season? Here are a few tips to make the most of your adventure:

Arrive Early: Jingle Cruise is a popular attraction, and lines can get long, especially as the holidays approach. Try to ride early in the day to beat the crowds, or take advantage of Genie+ to snag a Lightning Lane reservation.

Jingle Cruise is a popular attraction, and lines can get long, especially as the holidays approach. Try to ride early in the day to beat the crowds, or take advantage of Genie+ to snag a Lightning Lane reservation. Pay Attention to the Details: Disney is all about the details, and Jingle Cruise is no exception. Keep an eye out for the holiday decorations scattered throughout the ride, and don’t miss the festive changes to the queue area, which often includes Christmas cards and presents sent to the skippers by their families.

Disney is all about the details, and Jingle Cruise is no exception. Keep an eye out for the holiday decorations scattered throughout the ride, and don’t miss the festive changes to the queue area, which often includes Christmas cards and presents sent to the skippers by their families. Enjoy the Jokes: The skippers’ jokes are the heart and soul of Jungle Cruise, and Jingle Cruise is no different. Be prepared for a barrage of holiday puns, and don’t be afraid to laugh out loud—your skipper will appreciate it!

The skippers’ jokes are the heart and soul of Jungle Cruise, and Jingle Cruise is no different. Be prepared for a barrage of holiday puns, and don’t be afraid to laugh out loud—your skipper will appreciate it! Bring Your Holiday Spirit: Jingle Cruise is all about getting into the holiday spirit, so why not dress the part? Don your favorite holiday Mickey ears, wear a festive T-shirt, or even bring along some jingle bells to shake as you sail through the jungle.

Jingle Cruise is all about getting into the holiday spirit, so why not dress the part? Don your favorite holiday Mickey ears, wear a festive T-shirt, or even bring along some jingle bells to shake as you sail through the jungle. Capture the Magic: Don’t forget to take photos! Whether it’s a snapshot of the holiday décor or a selfie with your skipper, you’ll want to remember your Jingle Cruise adventure.

What Else to Look Forward to This Holiday Season

Jingle Cruise isn’t the only holiday magic happening at Walt Disney World. As the winter holidays approach, the entire resort transforms into a festive wonderland, with twinkling lights, special parades, and holiday-themed shows popping up throughout the parks. Here are a few other highlights to look forward to:

Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party: This after-hours event at Magic Kingdom is a must-do for holiday fans. With special character meet-and-greets, a holiday parade, and even snowfall on Main Street, U.S.A., it’s a night of pure Disney magic.

EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays: Explore holiday traditions from around the world at Epcot, with festive food, live entertainment, and the beloved Candlelight Processional.

Disney Springs Christmas Tree Stroll: Take a leisurely stroll through Disney Springs and admire the beautifully decorated Christmas trees, each themed after a different Disney movie or character.

The Countdown to Jingle Cruise Begins

As we count down the days until Jungle Cruise reopens as Jingle Cruise, there’s plenty of excitement in the air. While we’ll miss the classic version of the ride, the promise of holiday fun and festive puns makes the wait more than worth it. Whether you’re a first-time visitor or a seasoned Disney pro, Jingle Cruise is a holiday experience you won’t want to miss.

So, mark your calendars for October 18, 2024, and get ready to set sail on a jolly adventure you’ll never forget!

Until then, keep those puns handy, and remember—there’s always room for one more holiday tradition at Walt Disney World. See you on the rivers, adventurers!

Are you making plans to experience Jingle Cruise this year? Let us know in the comments!