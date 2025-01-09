There’s a Fifth Marvel Theme Park Land With 5 Rides (And It’s Not at Disney or Universal)

Marvel fans, take note – there’s a fifth Marvel-inspired theme park land in the world, and it’s not at Disney or Universal.

While The Walt Disney Company may own Marvel nowadays, diehard theme park fans know that you won’t find the OG Marvel land at any Disney park. Universal Orlando Resort debuted Marvel Super Hero Island in 1999 – years before the MCU was even a twinkle in Disney’s eye – and continues to operate alongside Avengers Campus at both Disneyland and Disneyland Paris to this day.

But Universal and Disney aren’t the only theme park operators blessed with a superhero-inspired land.

Further afield, another Marvel theme park area debuted in 2016 – complete with a Spider-Man roller coaster, Iron Man meet-and-greets, and even an Avengers Tower restaurant.

IMG Worlds of Adventure

IMG Worlds of Adventure, once the world’s biggest indoor theme park, was originally set to play a key role in a planned development called Dubailand in (you guessed it) Dubai.

When the property market crashed in 2008, however, plans for Dubailand were downsized dramatically. Originally set to be twice the size of Walt Disney World Resort, initial blueprints featured Universal Studios Dubailand (which actually broke ground but was axed not long after), Six Flags Dubailand, and DreamWorks Studio Theme Park (the plans for which were later shifted to the another Dubai theme park, Motiongate).

IMG Worlds of Adventure, however, managed to buck the trend. The park opened in August 2016 with Marvel making up one of six themed zones, including Cartoon Network, IMG Boulevard, Lost Valley, Haunted Town, and IMG Kid.

What Can Guests Expect From IMG’s Marvel Zone?

Of all the Marvel lands dotted across the globe, IMG Worlds of Adventure’s Marvel Zone actually features the most rides.

Parkgoers can experience a whopping five different rides at the park, each drawing from a different Marvel adventure.

Avengers: Battle of Ultron

This 4D dark ride is similar in nature to The Amazing Adventures of Spider-Man at Islands of Adventure. Guests are invited to help The Avengers by boarding a vehicle flown by Hawkeye and Black Widow to deliver a weapon to Nick Fury that will defeat Ultron.

Unlike Marvel rides at Disney’s theme parks, this (and the other rides in IMG Worlds of Adventure’s Marvel land) doesn’t feature any of the voices or faces of the superheroes we see in the MCU. Instead, it borrows heavily from the comic books – even if the exterior looks exactly like the famous Avengers Tower seen onscreen, and the adventure itself feels pretty MCU-worthy.

Hulk: Epsilon Base 3D

Hulk: Epsilon Base 3D was a first-of-its-kind experience when it debuted, seating guests in a 360-degree theater that throws them headfirst into an attack on a facility containing the one and only Incredible Hulk.

This definitely isn’t one for guests with motion sickness. However, if you can hack it, it’s one heck of a simulator.

Spider-Man: Doc Ock’s Revenge

If Disney’s missing one thing with its Marvel lands, it’s a lack of a solid family coaster (no, Avengers Flight Force doesn’t count).

That’s where IMG Worlds of Adventure comes in. Spider-Man: Doc Ock’s Revenge is a spinning roller coaster (which, fun fact, is actually a clone of Sierra Sidewinder at Knott’s Berry Farm) that sees the famous webslinger battle one of his most famous enemies, Doctor Octopus, as he tries to steal the city’s energy supply.

It’s an undeniably dizzying experience—and we mean that in the best way possible. Who knew hurtling in and out of a cutout cityscape while being pursued by scientist-turned-quasi-octopus could be so fun?

Thor: Thunder Spin

If it’s thrills you’re after, Thor: Thunder Spin should be your first stop at IMG Worlds of Adventure. (Depending on your tolerance of heights, it may also be your last).

The concept of this ride is deceptively straightforward. You, the rider, are experiencing the sheer power that comes with Thor wielding his mighty hammer, Mjölnir. Of course, Loki – his adopted brother, who just so happens to be the God of Mischief – just has to get in the way, creating what IMG Worlds of Adventure likes to call a “dizzying experiment in physics,” but some might prefer to describe as a “dizzying experiment to get riders to lose their lunch.”

Jokes aside, the ride sees guests roll, rise, and fall, while also finding themselves hanging head down to the ground on more than one occasion. Those brave enough to see it through are more than worthy of wielding the power of Mjölnir.

Avengers: Flight of the Quinjets

The last of the five rides in IMG Worlds of Adventure’s Marvel section is comparable to a Disney classic, Dumbo the Flying Elephant.

Just like Dumbo, this sees guests boarding their own mini-vehicles (in this case, shaped like Quinjets, not elephants) before controlling their gentle flight. It’s the kind of low-stakes, capacity-eating attraction that you currently won’t find in Avengers Campus, and for that, we love it.

Other Features of IMG’s Marvel Zone

Beyond the five rides, IMG Worlds of Adventure’s Marvel Zone is packed with Marvel restaurants. Considering the relatively small size of the park, it’s actually surprisingly plentiful on the food front – which, if you’re into your Marvel references, is a blessing.

Parkgoers can make like an Avenger-post-battle and stop by Downtown Shawarma for some shawarma (what else?) or enjoy Chinese food at Chang’s Golden Dragon, and Italian cuisine at Mama Scano’s Of Yancy Street, plus snacks at Captain Scoop, Popping Popcorn, and Hotdog Express.

Tony’s Skydeck is the cream of the crop, inviting parkgoers into Tony Stark’s personal restaurant atop Avengers Tower for steak and seafood (worth noting is the fact that Tony’s Skydeck is rarely actually open to all guests, but we can dream).

