Fans Call Disney’s Latest Ad Attempt “Pathetic”

With 2024 safely in the rearview mirror, Walt Disney World is looking forward to 2025 and welcoming millions of guests, both new and returning. And Disney wants guests to know just how many incredible things await them at The Most Magical Place on Earth.

On January 1, Disney released a new commercial showing what makes each of its four theme parks — EPCOT, the Magic Kingdom, Animal Kingdom, and Hollywood Studios — and what makes them special. There was everything from meeting Mickey Mouse to becoming a Disney Princess, building your own lightsaber, and getting up close and personal with a giraffe.

At the end of the commercial, Disney revealed that 2025 wouldn’t be the year of Walt Disney World. Instead, it would be the year of “Walt Disney WorldS”.

While Disney might have been trying to get guests excited about visiting the parks this year, its message didn’t go over well. Many people were confused by the messaging, while others were tired of Disney resting on its laurels and not bringing anything really new and exciting to the table.

Wow.. this is really a pathetic response to Epic. This is a textbook case of marketing making something out of nothing.

Some also accused Disney of spending more money on marketing, instead of spending its money on building new rides and attractions. It should be noted that 2025 won’t see any big new attractions opening this year.

However, work will begin on several major projects, like expanding the Magic Kingdom to accommodate the new Villain Land. Crews will also be working on adding the new Cars (2006)- themed rides to Frontierland.

It’s confusing at BEST. Are they changing their name? Are they saying each park is a world? Are they saying Disney Worlds is all parks internationally too? They are floundering. They would rather try for poor marketing tactics over building more experiences and adding value.

One person pointed out that one of their biggest issues with the commercial was the inclusion of building your own lightsaber at Savi’s Workshop. The experience takes place in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge in Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

The unique experience is definitely memorable, but not one that every guest can have. Savi’s Workshop has very limited openings and costs $249.99 per person, plus tax.

I have a problem with this scene as it gives the impression that this experience is part of the theme park admission when in reality it’s put behind a 250 dollar pay wall only accessible to park guests

Of course, it was pointed out by more than one person that there is one thing that will most likely hit Disney really hard — the opening of Epic Universe at the Universal Orlando Resort.

Epic Universe might only be Universal’s third theme park, but fans are already obsessed with taking a trip to Florida just to experience it once it opens. The new theme park will have lands dedicated to several major franchises, including the Ministry of Magic from Harry Potter, the Isle of Berk from How to Train Your Dragon, and SUPER NINTENDO WORLD.

Epic Universe is slated to open on May 22, 2025.

Question: “Universal Orlando is opening a brand new theme park this year. Disney, how will you respond?” Disney: “We will add the letter s.”

In recent years, Disney has been facing a lot of backlash from fans over rising costs for pretty much anything and everything. But many critics feel that, while the price has gone up, the quality has gone down.

A Walt Disney World Resort vacation has never been cheap, but there were a lot of perks that came with it — free transportation to and from Orlando International Airport, free Magic Bands, three extra hours in the parks at night for resort guests, and more.

Sadly, all of that has disappeared, leaving guests wondering how much bang they are getting for their buck.

What did you think of Disney World’s newest commercial? Does it make you want to visit the parks this year, or do you just think Disney is trying to make itself look better than it really is? Share your thoughts in the comments!