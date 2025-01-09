Disney Scrambles to Address ‘Out of Control’ Problem at Hollywood Studios

Disney’s Hollywood Studios has long been plagued by massive crowds and sky-high wait times, especially for fan-favorite attractions like Slinky Dog Dash and Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance.

A new permit filing might just hint at Disney’s efforts to address these long-standing issues.

The latest development involves a new live Disney Villains show, set to debut at the Sunset Showcase. The permit designates construction at 854 Sunset Boulevard, where Lightning McQueen’s Racing Academy was previously located, and mentions upgrades to stage rigging and equipment. While the new Disney Villains: Unfairly Ever After show will undoubtedly draw attention, it raises an important question: is adding more shows the best way to alleviate overcrowding, or is it simply a temporary fix?

An Overwhelmed Disney World Park with Few Recent Expansions

Despite its popularity, Hollywood Studios hasn’t seen a new ride since Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway in 2020. While the immersive lands of Galaxy’s Edge and Toy Story Land are impressive, they’ve only added to the foot traffic. Long lines for headliner attractions often spill over into nearby areas, making the park feel congested, especially during peak hours.

Disney’s strategy seems to be focused on entertainment offerings rather than immediately building new attractions. The Villains show is part of that approach, giving guests another reason to linger in an indoor venue rather than waiting in lengthy attraction queues. However, even with shows like Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular and Frozen Sing-Along Celebration, it’s unclear if this will have a significant impact on dispersing crowds.

Future Plans and Promises

There is hope on the horizon with the announcement of a Monsters Inc. land and a potential Little Mermaid live show, though timelines remain vague. The Monsters Inc. area could be the park’s much-needed expansion, introducing fresh attractions that could help balance crowd flow across the park. Meanwhile, the addition of another family-friendly stage show taps into the popularity of Disney’s classics.

However, relying on upcoming projects — and live shows, not rides — with no confirmed dates leaves Disney in a precarious position. Until these expansions are completed, the Disney World park must rely on operational adjustments and entertainment diversions to manage its crowding woes.

A Step in the Right Direction or Just a Band-Aid?

The Villains-themed stage show will likely draw big crowds when it debuts this summer, but whether it can help alleviate the overall congestion in Hollywood Studios remains to be seen. The park’s current issue isn’t just about adding experiences—it’s about balancing them across different areas to prevent bottlenecks.

For fans, the question is simple: how long will we have to wait until Hollywood Studios gets a true crowd-relief solution?