Chaos at Disney’s Toy Story Land: Young Boy Injured, Taken to ER After Scary Fall

Slinky Dog Dash at Disney World's Disney's Hollywood Studios

Credit: Disney

A concerning incident occurred yesterday at Disney’s Hollywood Studios Park when a young boy suffered a head injury while waiting in line for the Slinky Dog Dash roller coaster. A fellow park guest took to social media, sharing a heartfelt message in search of the family, expressing hope for the boy’s recovery and offering their thoughts and prayers.

According to the post, the child was rushed to the emergency room immediately following the injury. While injuries can happen at Disney, it is rare and unfortunate to hear of a situation quite like this one.

Slinky Dog Dash Disney roller coaster in Toy Story Land at Disney's Hollywood Studios
Credit: Disney

Family Seeks Help After Child Is Inured at Disney

When this incident was reported, other guests were left to witness this tragic scene. While details of the incident are still emerging, it’s clear that park visitors were deeply affected by what unfolded. A guest at the scene of the injury said:

“Looking for the family who’s son got injured today while on Slinky Dog waiting in line! He hit his head pretty hard, we’ve been praying for you guys! I know you all rushed him to the ER immediately! 🫶 We are hoping everything is ok”
Thousands of other guests liked and commented on this message, sharing their condolences and kind thoughts with the family. Many remark that injuries like this are tragic, especially in a seemingly perfect place like Walt Disney World. The witness also shared the cause of the injury, saying:
“he fell off the bar :.(  just being a typical kid”
Streetscape at Hollywood Studios
Credit: Disney

Slinky Dog Dash is one of the most popular attractions at Walt Disney World’s Toy Story Land, located in Hollywood Studios. The family-friendly coaster takes guests on a fun, winding ride through a brightly colored landscape inspired by the world of Toy Story. Riders are seated in a long “Slinky Dog” train, which zips along curves, drops, and playful twists.

While the attraction itself is considered safe, like all theme park rides, accidents can happen, especially in the queue area. It remains unclear how the young boy sustained the head injury.

A side view of Slinky Dog Dash at Disney's Hollywood Studios.
Credit: Jess Colopy, Inside the Magic

Community Rallies for the Family

While there have been no updates from the family, those who witnessed the event remain hopeful for good news. Slinky Dog Dash continues to be one of the most beloved attractions at Hollywood Studios, known for its lighthearted thrills and Toy Story nostalgia. However, today’s incident serves as a reminder that unexpected events can occur even in the most magical of places.

The thoughts and prayers of the Disney community are with the family as everyone awaits updates on the child’s condition. As always, it is important to keep an eye on your children and ensure that they are following all safety protocols.

