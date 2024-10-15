Home » Theme Parks » Disney Parks » Walt Disney World

New Update: Six Guests Hospitalized After Riding Disney World Attractions

Statistically, Walt Disney World Resort is an extremely safe place – but that doesn’t mean things don’t go wrong on occasion.

Over the years, Walt Disney World Resort and other Disney parks have seen their share of incidents. Most are minor, such as the occasional trip or stumble, but every now and then, more serious cases arise that demand attention, mostly as the result of pre-existing health conditions.

A bustling theme park street lined with colorful buildings, leading to a large castle in the distance. Crowds of visitors in casual attire are walking, taking photos, and enjoying the sunny day. Trees and themed storefronts add charm to the lively scene.
Credit: Inside the Magic

That’s what a new report from the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services covers. It just released its report on incidents at Walt Disney World for the third quarter of 2024. Under Florida law, theme parks must disclose any incidents requiring a guest’s hospitalization for more than 24 hours.

While this list doesn’t cover every injury or health issue that occurred at Disney in July, August, or September, it does offer a glimpse into what’s been happening at the parks over the past few months—and where.

Incidents at Disney World in the Third Quarter of 2024

Magic Kingdom

The report reveals that a 38-year-old man suffered a seizure after riding the Magic Carpets of Aladdin in Adventureland at Magic Kingdom.

The image features Space Mountain, a distinctive white futuristic building with spire-like structures at Disney World, at dusk with a colorful sunset sky and foreground lush greenery.
Credit: Disney

Meanwhile, a 79-year-old woman took a fall while exiting the Tomorrowland Speedway, and a 70-year-old woman battled severe motion sickness following her ride on the iconic indoor roller coaster, Space Mountain, also in Tomorrowland. The latter was previously the scene of another incident earlier in the year when a woman fainted on the indoor roller coaster.

EPCOT

A 68-year-old man with a preexisting condition reported chest pain after riding The Seas with Nemo and Friends at EPCOT.

Elsewhere in the park, a five-year-old boy suffered a medical emergency after he rode the park’s Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind roller coaster.

Guests ride Cosmic Rewind at EPCOT
Credit: Disney

As Inside the Magic previously reported, the incident occurred about 20 seconds into the ride due to what is now known to be an existing heart condition, for which he later underwent surgery. The child’s parents credited Disney World cast members with saving the child’s life. “Disney always had my heart, but now they own it,” they wrote on Facebook. They have my thanks, and I am in debt to them forever and ever.”

Disney’s Hollywood Studios

No incidents were reported at Hollywood Studios for the third quarter of 2024.

Four teenagers laughing and talking in front of the twilight zone tower of terror attraction in Disney's Hollywood Studios theme park on a sunny day.
Credit: Disney

Animal Kingdom

A 53-year-old woman suffered a seizure on Animal Kingdom’s Kilimanjaro Safaris Expedition in September.

Beyond Walt Disney World Resort

Outside the Disney bubble, incidents were also reported at Universal Orlando Resort.

Wizarding World of 'Harry Potter's Hogsmeade at Universal Orlando
Credit: Universal Studios

The five rides reported as the sites of various incidents include Trolls Troller Coaster (where a 68-year-old male experienced dizziness), Revenge of the Mummy (where a 70-year-old male had nausea), Jurassic Park River Adventure (where a 46-year-old male had motion sickness), Hagrid’s Magical Creature Motorbike Adventure (where a 36-year-old male experienced a dislodged medical device), and
Harry Potter and the Escape from Gringotts (where a 72-year-old female had both dizziness and weakness).

Meanwhile, zero incidents were reported at SeaWorld Orlando and Busch Gardens.

Have you ever had a bad experience at Walt Disney World Resort?

