New Update: Six Guests Hospitalized After Riding Disney World Attractions

Statistically, Walt Disney World Resort is an extremely safe place – but that doesn’t mean things don’t go wrong on occasion.

Over the years, Walt Disney World Resort and other Disney parks have seen their share of incidents. Most are minor, such as the occasional trip or stumble, but every now and then, more serious cases arise that demand attention, mostly as the result of pre-existing health conditions.

That’s what a new report from the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services covers. It just released its report on incidents at Walt Disney World for the third quarter of 2024. Under Florida law, theme parks must disclose any incidents requiring a guest’s hospitalization for more than 24 hours.

While this list doesn’t cover every injury or health issue that occurred at Disney in July, August, or September, it does offer a glimpse into what’s been happening at the parks over the past few months—and where.

Incidents at Disney World in the Third Quarter of 2024

Magic Kingdom

The report reveals that a 38-year-old man suffered a seizure after riding the Magic Carpets of Aladdin in Adventureland at Magic Kingdom.

Meanwhile, a 79-year-old woman took a fall while exiting the Tomorrowland Speedway, and a 70-year-old woman battled severe motion sickness following her ride on the iconic indoor roller coaster, Space Mountain, also in Tomorrowland. The latter was previously the scene of another incident earlier in the year when a woman fainted on the indoor roller coaster.

EPCOT

A 68-year-old man with a preexisting condition reported chest pain after riding The Seas with Nemo and Friends at EPCOT.

Elsewhere in the park, a five-year-old boy suffered a medical emergency after he rode the park’s Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind roller coaster.

As Inside the Magic previously reported, the incident occurred about 20 seconds into the ride due to what is now known to be an existing heart condition, for which he later underwent surgery. The child’s parents credited Disney World cast members with saving the child’s life. “Disney always had my heart, but now they own it,” they wrote on Facebook. They have my thanks, and I am in debt to them forever and ever.”

Disney’s Hollywood Studios

No incidents were reported at Hollywood Studios for the third quarter of 2024.

Animal Kingdom

A 53-year-old woman suffered a seizure on Animal Kingdom’s Kilimanjaro Safaris Expedition in September.

Beyond Walt Disney World Resort

Outside the Disney bubble, incidents were also reported at Universal Orlando Resort.

The five rides reported as the sites of various incidents include Trolls Troller Coaster (where a 68-year-old male experienced dizziness), Revenge of the Mummy (where a 70-year-old male had nausea), Jurassic Park River Adventure (where a 46-year-old male had motion sickness), Hagrid’s Magical Creature Motorbike Adventure (where a 36-year-old male experienced a dislodged medical device), and

Harry Potter and the Escape from Gringotts (where a 72-year-old female had both dizziness and weakness).

Meanwhile, zero incidents were reported at SeaWorld Orlando and Busch Gardens.

Have you ever had a bad experience at Walt Disney World Resort?