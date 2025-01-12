Disney Shuts Down Several Rides, Provides Update to 2025 Refurbishment Schedule

Walt Disney World recently updated its website, removing any mention of the previously announced room refurbishment at Disney’s Yacht Club Resort. The change has left some guests scratching their heads.

Originally, the refurbishment was set to affect “some guest rooms,” with construction scheduled during daytime hours to minimize disruption. This announcement made back in April 2024, outlined that most resort amenities would remain available despite the work.

However, the latest update simply states that both the Yacht Club and Beach Club resorts are undergoing renovations, with no clear indication of whether guest rooms are still part of the plan. Disney has yet to provide any clarification.

What we do know for sure is that the popular Stormalong Bay and Shipwreck Pool are still set to remain closed for refurbishment until June 2025—a significant disappointment for fans of the resort’s standout water features.

Disney’s Yacht Club refurbishment is just one part of a broader wave of updates across Walt Disney World. Over at Magic Kingdom, Big Thunder Mountain Railroad is undergoing a major track refurbishment. The work began earlier this month, and no reopening date has been announced.

The absence of one of the park’s most iconic coasters is noticeable, especially since it remains a favorite for families and thrill-seekers alike.

Animal Kingdom is also facing temporary changes, as Kali River Rapids has closed for its annual winter refurbishment. This downtime typically aligns with cooler weather, but guests hoping for a water ride adventure will need to wait a little longer.

Additionally, the Fuentes del Morro Pool at Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort is undergoing maintenance. While this feature pool is temporarily out of service, the resort’s smaller leisure pools remain available for guests.

The BoardWalk is also seeing updates, with several retail locations undergoing phased refurbishments that will last through May 2025. Although the BoardWalk remains open, guests can expect construction work and some limited access to certain shops during this period.

Refurbishments like these are a regular part of Disney World’s efforts to keep its parks and resorts fresh and updated, but they can be frustrating for visitors who have planned their trips months in advance. The removal of specific details for the Yacht Club room refurbishment has led to some speculation—did Disney revise its plans or post the announcement too soon?

For guests visiting in early 2025, it’s a good idea to stay informed about ongoing updates. From resort pools to popular attractions, Disney’s improvements mean that some experiences may be unavailable during your stay.

While the closure of Stormalong Bay is an inconvenience, the Yacht and Beach Club resorts still offer beautiful views, unique dining experiences, and relaxing surroundings that make for a memorable stay.

Inside the Magic will continue keeping up with refurbishment announcements that will help you make the most of your Disney vacation.