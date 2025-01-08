Disney Resort Guests Frustrated After Disney Announces Sudden Closure of Pool

Disney has announced that the Fuentes del Morro Feature Pool and Aquatic Play Area at Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort will undergo routine maintenance starting January 13. The pool is expected to remain closed until the end of the month. While Disney has assured guests that other pools at the resort will remain open, the short notice has left some visitors upset.

The news was reportedly delivered to some of the affected guests via email earlier today. The email stated:

“To ensure our facilities continue to meet our high standards, we will be refurbishing the Fuentes del Morro Feature Pool and Aquatic Play Area during your stay. You will have access to additional pool options at Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort. You are welcome to enjoy the following leisure pools:• Aruba Village Pool• Barbados Village Pool• Jamaica Village Pool• Martinique Village Pool• Trinidad Village Pool”

Guest Reactions to the Sudden Announcement

While pool refurbishments are common at Disney resorts, the timing of this announcement has sparked frustration among guests with upcoming stays. Many had chosen the Caribbean Beach Resort in hopes of using these pools, as they are a centerpiece of the property featuring water cannons, slides, and a pirate-themed aquatic play area beloved by children.

Guests took to social media to voice their concerns about the late notice. One commenter wrote:

“Seeing as how this is being announced with less than 3 weeks notice, I’m kind of pissed. I may have chosen a different resort if I had known, as we’ll have multiple days that we were planning to hang out at the pool.”

Disney’s Commitment to High Standards

Pool maintenance is common at Disney, especially in the cooler winter season. Despite the inconvenience, Disney hopes the leisure pools and other resort amenities will provide a satisfying experience for guests during this temporary closure. Guests with questions or concerns are encouraged to reach out to Disney Guest Services for further assistance.

As the Fuentes del Morro Feature Pool undergoes its updates, Disney will likely face ongoing discussions about how to improve communication with guests, ensuring future refurbishments are announced with more lead time.