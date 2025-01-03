After Brazen Omission, Disney Finally Showcases “Diverse and Entertaining” ‘Snow White’ Remake

Disney’s highly anticipated live-action adaptation of Snow White is making waves—and not all of them are smooth. As the studio ramps up promotion for the film’s March 2025 release, controversy seems to be tagging along for the ride, casting a shadow over Disney’s efforts to breathe new life into this cherished classic.

Helmed by director Marc Webb, the project has been stirring debates since its announcement. After a prolonged delay, Disney finally offered fans a first glimpse of Rachel Zegler as Snow White, alongside a CGI reimagining of the seven dwarfs, departing from earlier plans for “magical creatures.”

In 2022, Disney told ABC’s Good Morning America that the dwarfs would be replaced after concerns, notably from Game of Thrones alum Peter Dinklage. The Emmy-winner shared his confusion about the casting of Latina actress Rachel Zegler “while telling a ‘backward story about seven dwarfs living in a cave together.’

“To avoid reinforcing stereotypes from the original animated film, we are taking a different approach with these seven characters and have been consulting with members of the dwarfism community,” Disney said, per ABC.

Rachel Zegler’s casting has also drawn comparisons to Halle Bailey’s groundbreaking performance as Ariel in The Little Mermaid (2023). Like Bailey, Zegler’s portrayal challenges traditional expectations, and the pair spoke about representation in their 2023 Actors on Actors interview with Variety.

Even after the casting discourse, Disney fans have continually taken issue with the direction of the movie. Most recently, the origin story for the eponymous character drew ire.

In a separate conversation, Zegler explained, “The king and queen decided to name her Snow White to remind her of her resilience,” alluding to the character’s survival through a snowstorm as an infant. This modern twist veers away from the original Grimm Brothers’ tale, where her name referenced her “skin as white as snow.”

This updated narrative was further cemented in an international trailer, which features Zegler’s voiceover declaring, “To honor the day I was born, my father named me Snow White,” paired with scenes of Gal Gadot’s Evil Queen and the CGI dwarfs navigating the forest on woodland creatures.

Adding to the film’s contemporary flair, a new song titled “Waiting on a Wish,” composed by the Oscar-winning duo Pasek and Paul, makes its debut, hinting at a fresh musical direction for the adaptation.

But the production’s journey has been far from fairytale. Zegler’s comments during the 2022 D23 Expo raised eyebrows when she described the prince as a “stalker” and emphasized that Snow White’s focus would shift from “true love” to “leadership and strength.” These remarks polarized audiences, fueling online discourse that has persisted into 2025.

Adding to the mix, Zegler’s vocal activism during the SAG-AFTRA strikes and her publicized views on Donald Trump’s presidential win over Kamala Harris while starring in Romeo + Juliet on Broadway have kept her in the spotlight, for better or worse.

The stakes couldn’t be higher, with Snow White’s production budget reportedly nearing $300 million (via Forbes). Yet, its absence from Disney’s Q4 2024 financial disclosures, despite highlighting other blockbusters like Captain America: Brave New World and Avatar: Fire and Ash, has sparked speculation about the studio’s confidence in the project.

Marketing efforts, too, seem muted compared to Disney’s usual fanfare, especially given the crowded slate of releases, including last year’s Moana 2 (2024) and an upgraded theatrical debut for Lilo & Stitch (2025).

However, following omissions from the House of Mouse’s earnings calls in 2024, Disney has now acknowledged that the Snow White remake is part of its 2025 lineup.

While celebrating them being top of the 2024 box office with record-breaking hits like Inside Out 2, Deadpool & Wolverine, and Moana 2, Disney outlined what to look forward to in 2025–and finally referenced Snow White. The press release reads:

“The Walt Disney Studios diverse and entertaining slate will feature highly anticipated releases like Captain America: Brave New World, Thunderbolts*, and The Fantastic Four: First Steps from Marvel Studios; live-action adaptations of Snow White and Lilo & Stitch; eagerly awaited sequels Freakier Friday and Zootopia 2; a new original film from Pixar in Elio; new installments from fan-favorite franchises Avatar: Fire and Ash, TRON: Ares, and Predator: Badlands.”

The live-action Snow White is poised to test whether Disney’s creative risks will pay off. As the remake of Disney’s first-ever animated feature, the stakes are monumental. Released in 1937, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs was a groundbreaking achievement that revolutionized animation and became a cornerstone of Disney’s legacy.

Produced on a then-unprecedented $1.49 million budget, it grossed $8 million during its initial theatrical run, with re-releases cementing its place as a cultural and financial juggernaut.

From Adriana Caselotti’s iconic voice as Snow White to timeless songs like “Heigh-Ho” and “Someday My Prince Will Come,” the original film set an industry standard that continues to resonate. Walt Disney himself received an honorary Academy Award for the accomplishment: a full-sized Oscar accompanied by seven miniature statuettes—a nod to the film’s protagonists.

Fast-forward to 2025, and the new Snow White has the dual burden of honoring this legacy while navigating modern sensibilities. Rachel Zegler stars as the titular character, joined by Gal Gadot as the Evil Queen, with a supporting cast that includes Andrew Burnap as Jonathan, Ansu Kabia, and Martin Klebba. Directed by Marc Webb and written by Erin Cressida Wilson and Greta Gerwig, the film is set to debut on March 21, 2025.

Will Disney’s live-action Snow White soar above the controversy and secure its place in cinematic history? Or will it become a cautionary tale for the Mouse House’s remake strategy? Share your thoughts in the comments below.