Violence Reported at Space Mountain After Unruly Guest Lashes Out

An unruly guest in line for Space Mountain reportedly turned violent at Disneyland earlier this week.

While Disneyland Resort is known as the “Happiest Place on Earth,” guest behavior doesn’t always reflect that reputation. Over the years, we’ve reported on numerous instances of rowdy guests, with many claiming that the behavior has worsened in recent times.

In 2024 alone, we’ve seen guests start fights while watching Fantasmic! at Disneyland Park, as well as violence in Toontown, physical clashes over parade viewing spots, and confrontations over attempted line-cutting.

The majority of these incidents end the same way: with Disney cast members calling security and having those involved removed from the park, or at least from the situation.

However, that wasn’t the case in an incident at Disneyland Resort on Friday (November 29), when an angry guest got violent before riding Space Mountain.

Guest Grows Violent at Space Mountain

A fellow guest detailed the experience on Reddit, where they explained that it occurred at the front of the line, right where the single-rider queue meets other guests boarding the attraction.

While standing in the single rider line themselves, they noted that “there was a man who had waited in the regular line and started yelling that he wanted to ride by himself in his row.”

Frustrated by the situation, the man grew violent and “knocked all of the single rider cards out the cast member’s hand, scattering them all over the floor.”

This kind of behavior would typically result in security being summoned. Violent or threatening behavior is not tolerated towards cast members. As the Disneyland website states, “Please show common courtesy to fellow Guests and our Cast Members by not using profanity or engaging in unsafe, illegal, disruptive or offensive behavior.”

What Happened Next?

However, the guest in question was surprisingly allowed to board the indoor roller coaster – and managed to get their way, riding solo.

“Do you think the cast members were just so busy that they didn’t want to deal with the fuss?” noted the Reddit user. “I felt like his bad behavior shouldn’t have been rewarded, but I have never worked the attractions side of the park before, so I wasn’t sure what protocol was.”

As other users noted, the reality is that the cast member involved likely didn’t want to cause further disruption to those waiting to ride Space Mountain or risk the possibility of further angering the guest. Instead, there’s every possibility that security was summoned to deal with the guest after they disembarked.

“If someone is being physically intimidating, might be best to give them what they want in the moment and let security/APD scoop them up afterwards,” explained one Reddit user. “Worst case scenario is the CM refuses and the guest gets violent.”

The guest’s behavior technically constitutes battery – which, as one user pointed out, “should be instant ejection and ban. If they are so emboldened to get physical with a staff member, they could just as easily get physical with another guest. It is Disney’s responsibility to protect their staff and guests.”

However, others admitted that it’s possible the guest managed to get away with their behavior scott-free. “Guests are dicks,” wrote one former cast member. “It’s sometimes more trouble than it’s worth to actually deal with them, especially when security and management just let them go about their day.”

Another Reddit user – who allegedly works at Universal – added, “The amount of guests that harass yell and sometimes even physically go against you is straight up insane. We’re told to just let the guests have [their] way because guest complaints get us pulled into disciplinary meetings. Too many and you’re fired. Unfortunately letting them have [their] way just incites them even more. Employees are paid little and they won’t risk [their] job.”

Whatever the resolution to the situation, we hope the cast member involved wasn’t too shaken up by the incident.

This isn’t the only incident we’ve reported at Space Mountain this week. Another guest recounted how some visitors stormed out of the Tomorrowland ride line, irritated by Lightning Lane guests slowing the queue. With Thanksgiving crowds overwhelming the park, lines have been long – which, we can imagine, has also heightened tensions for some frustrated guests.

What’s the worst guest behavior you’ve ever witnessed at Disney?