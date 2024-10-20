Reports Emerge of Disney Security Demanding Access to Guests’ Social Media Accounts

Multiple Disneyland Resort guests claim that Southern California Disney Park security cast members increasingly demand access to their cell phones and social media accounts. Claims spread after one X (formerly Twitter) user shared a troubling encounter with security at Disneyland Park.

Disney Security Demands Access to Guest’s Social Media Accounts

Last week, Matt Desmond (@DisneyScoopGuy on X) shared photos of some “pixie dust” left by another guest at Disneyland Park. However, after taking pictures of the trinket bag he received, Desmond said a security cast member approached him with an accusation.

Found some cool treasures on the bridge in front of Tiana’s Bayou Adventure this morning left by @disneythemagicisreal!

Found some cool treasures on the bridge in front of Tiana’s Bayou Adventure this morning left by @disneythemagicisreal! pic.twitter.com/cXdNmr4SH7 — Matt Desmond (@DisneyScoopGuy) October 15, 2024

The Disney cast member allegedly accused Desmond of having more of the “pixie dust” bags with him, which he denied. He then accused Desmond of running the social media account listed on a piece of paper inside the gift bag and forced the guest to pull up the account on his phone to prove it wasn’t his. The security cast member also photographed Desmond’s Magic Key Pass.

Security just pulled me aside and accused me of having multiple bags of these in my pocket. I told him that I only found one and then he lied and said someone had been following me and had seen me with two. Which was total BS. He then took a photo of my Magic Key and started interrogating me about where I got these from. I explained to him I found them and then he started grilling me about some link. I told him I don’t know anything about a link but there is an @ on the back of the packaging. He then had me open Instagram and pull up the @ for him so he could scroll through the photos and make sure I wasn’t the one behind the account. I’ve never been harassed by security before and I just got accused of not having a permit and hiding stuff on Disney property. It ended with him confirming it wasn’t me but what a gross experience. I never complain about cast members but I’m pretty shaken up right now after he straight up lied and accused me of having multiple pin bags. Security just pulled me aside and accused me of having multiple bags of these in my pocket. I told him that I only found one and then he lied and said someone had been following me and had seen me with two. Which was total BS. He then took a photo of my Magic Key and started… https://t.co/PBtiGhF4iy — Matt Desmond (@DisneyScoopGuy) October 15, 2024

“I understand that they’re doing their jobs, and they know their jobs better than I do, but I’ve also never been harassed by security like that before,” Desmond later said in a video about the encounter. “…Trying to lie to me, saying he had proof that I did it… I’ve never been so uncomfortable at Disneyland before.”

I’m really not doing ok right now

I’m really not doing ok right now https://t.co/AtejpRaE6b pic.twitter.com/B6nNKx7Bf8 — Matt Desmond (@DisneyScoopGuy) October 15, 2024

In response, @wakefieldreport warned Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort guests never to let “fake Disney police” search their devices:

Don’t EVER let the police, especially fake Disney police search your phone! They’ll lie, they’ll manipulate, they’ll try to intimidate you. DONT DO IT. On another note, are y’all ready to have the conversation about the falling quality of customer service at Disney parks yet?

Don’t EVER let the police, especially fake Disney police search your phone! They’ll lie, they’ll manipulate, they’ll try to intimidate you. DONT DO IT. On another note, are y’all ready to have the conversation about the falling quality of customer service at Disney parks yet? https://t.co/sLMObp7GL1 — Chris Wakefield (@wakefieldreport) October 15, 2024

Other Disney Park Guests Share Their Stories

Responding to Desmond’s posts, countless other Disney Park guests shared their experiences with invasive security measures.

“Had security at EPCOT pressure me into searching my phone once, they didn’t like that I was taking photos (from guest areas!) of Guardians under construction,” @dreamfinderguy wrote. “Made me open my camera roll and all of my socials to delete everything. Still get burned up thinking about it to this day.”

Had security at EPCOT pressure me into searching my phone once, they didn't like that I was taking photos (from guest areas!) of Guardians under construction. Made me open my camera roll and all of my socials to delete everything. Still get burned up thinking about it to this day — DreamfinderGuy (@DreamfinderGuy) October 15, 2024

@SlippinFalls said he was “pressed” by Disney security cast members for taking photos of the Tiana’s Bayou Adventure construction site–even though it was visible to guests:

i’ll never forget when security pressed me for taking photos of the bayou construction site, i was told i was a “security threat” and wasn’t allowed to take photos. told them to piss off bc i was in a guest area and anything in my view was fine they followed me out of the park

i’ll never forget when security pressed me for taking photos of the bayou construction site, i was told i was a “security threat” and wasn’t allowed to take photos. told them to piss off bc i was in a guest area and anything in my view was fine they followed me out of the park — Mark Antonio (@SlippinFalls) October 16, 2024

A security cast member allegedly chased @LiamFromOrlando because he thought the Disney Park guest took photos of the security screening area:

Security guard at animal kingdom ran out screaming and stopped an entire crowd bc I was holding my phone out in front of me going through the metal detector freaking out about how pictures aren’t allowed (yknow of the area that you can google and find detailed WDWNT articles with pictures and the name and brand of the new security equipment) – I obviously wasn’t taking pictures anyways though dude was just losing it

Security guard at animal kingdom ran out screaming and stopped an entire crowd bc I was holding my phone out in front of me going through the metal detector freaking out about how pictures aren’t allowed (yknow of the area that you can google and find detailed WDWNT articles with… — Liam (@LiamFromOrlando) October 16, 2024

Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort post their rules on their websites and mobile apps, but security can ask guests to stop doing things that aren’t explicitly prohibited. If you’re confused about a theme park rule or want to report an inappropriate encounter with a Disney cast member, you can always consult Guest Services.

Would you let Disneyland Resort or Walt Disney World Resort security cast members search your phone? Share your opinion with Inside the Magic in the comments.

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on personal Disney Parks guest experiences. No two guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.