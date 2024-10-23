ANOTHER Fight Breaks Out at Disney as Children Look On

Disneyland Resort is known as The Happiest Place on Earth, and for good reason. Between Disneyland Park, Disney California Adventure, and the Downtown Disney District, there are so many amazing things to do. The fun rides and attractions, the delicious food, the memorable character meet-and-greets, the fireworks — there is so much magic!

Sadly, despite the fact that most people just want to have a great day and make some memories with Mickey Mouse and their friends, there is almost always someone around who is more than willing to ruin the day for everyone.

A video recently shared on Facebook showed two women shouting obscenities at each other while in Mickey’s ToonTown in Disneyland Park. We do not know what happened prior to filming, but by the time the woman whipped out her camera, the argument had already started.

We can only really hear one of the women, but she repeatedly says the F-word and calls the other woman the B-word. The second woman’s young son steps in and tries to remove his mother from the situation, but she goes around him and keeps watching. In a truly disappointing moment, the young boy can only stand by and watch as his mother displays awful behavior.

Adults were trying to avoid the situation, and young children were forced to hear two grown women screaming and cursing at each other, while they were supposed to be doing fun activities like visiting Minnie Mouse and riding Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway. The video ends before security shows up, so we do not know what happened to the women.

Disney has a zero-tolerance policy for fighting on its property. So, if security did step in, the women were most likely escorted out of the theme park and banned from visiting the parks again. Security will also call in the Anaheim Police Department when necessary. Disney works closely with the Anaheim police, and officers can frequently be seen patrolling the parks.

Fights Becoming All Too Common

Unfortunately, violent and disturbing fights have become the norm at Disney Parks in recent years, and innocent children have been caught in the middle and even put in danger.

Earlier this summer, it was reported that a fight broke out at Pym Test Kitchen in Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure Park. The fight reportedly began as guests waited to get tables at the quick-service spot. Tables at Pym Test Kitchen are very limited, and the fight reportedly began because one party accused another of cutting in front of them and stealing the table they were waiting for.

Perhaps one of the most infamous altercations that took place at Disneyland also happened in Mickey’s ToonTown. The fight occurred in 2019 and quickly went viral. Multiple arrests were made, and guests faced both misdemeanor and felony charges.

The massive brawl involved nearly a dozen people, who punched, kicked, and even spit on each other. What made the altercation truly shocking was that all the people involved were members of the same family.

If you ever see a fight break out between guests while visiting Disney, do not try to intervene. Immediately alert a cast member or Disney security. Do not put yourself in danger by trying to break things up.

Have you ever seen a fight break out at Disney? What happened? Let us know in the comments!