Damage on Disney’s Space Mountain Reportedly Goes Unfixed for Months

Disney Park guests have reportedly damaged and defaced a metal panel in the Space Mountain attraction building at Disneyland Resort. A photo of the damage indicates repeated tampering by guests over a long period of time.

Space Mountain is one of Disney’s most iconic attractions–it first opened at Walt Disney World Resort’s Magic Kingdom Park in 1975 before making its way to Disneyland Park, Tokyo Disneyland, Disneyland Paris, and Hong Kong Disneyland.

Over the years, Walt Disney Imagineers have rethemed some of the Tomorrowland roller coasters to Star Wars: Hyperspace Mountain. This overlay is seasonal at Disneyland Resort.

Although Disneyland Resort performs regular maintenance on Space Mountain, some Disney Parks fans have noticed wear and tear on the attraction building. Redditor u/Technogky recently shared this photo of missing and loose screws on a metal panel in the Tomorrowland ride’s queue:

Alright who’s playing with and stealing screws from space mountain

Some Disney Parks fans blamed poor maintenance for leaving the screws in a position that they could be tampered with by hand.

“They probably get loose over time seeing how they’re outdoors and in touching range of the queue,” u/Foe117 replied. “You can see that the screw diagonally from the missing one is already on it’s way out, and would only need anyone in the queue to start fiddling with it until its fully out.”

“If they were already loose and you stop right there during a ride breakdown [it] would be nothin,” u/spader113 agreed.

Still, other fans placed the blame solely on bored and unruly Disneyland Park guests.

“Geez…we can’t have anything nice around here!” u/Particular-Stick-395 wrote.

“Waiting long enough You gotta find something to do,” said u/Spiritual-Worry4048.

Have you noticed guests defacing Walt Disney World Resort or Disneyland Resort attractions? Share your story with Inside the Magic in the comments.