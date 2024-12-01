New ‘Jurassic Park’ Sequel Changes the Perfect Ending of the Beloved 1993 Film

If there’s one film most people agree never needed a sequel, it’s Jurassic Park (1993). Of course, a follow-up to the ground-breaking blockbuster from director Steven Spielberg was inevitable, so The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997) hardly came as a huge surprise.

Still, 31 years on and it’s strange to think we’re on the verge of the seventh film in the series with the upcoming sequel Jurassic World: Rebirth, set for release next July.

Either way, the ending to the original 1993 film is perfect – after a climactic showdown with the T-Rex and the Velociraptors in the Visitor Center, survivors Dr. Alan Grant (Sam Neill), Dr. Ellie Sattler (Laura Dern), Dr. Ian Malcolm (Jeff Goldblum), John Hammond (Richard Attenborough), Lex Murphy (Ariana Richards), and Tim Murphy (Joe Mazzello) are rescued from Isla Nublar by helicopter, leaving the island and the dinosaurs to their own devices.

Or so we thought, as another upcoming Jurassic sequel is set to change all that by revealing that there were more survivors left behind.

While we’re never told in the film that all the InGen employees manage to make it to the boat in time before the storm hits following Ray Arnold’s evacuation order over the intercom, at the same time, there’s little to suggest any were left behind.

But the first-person action-adventure video game “Jurassic Park: Survival”, set only 24 hours after the events of the 1993 film, revolves around an InGen scientist named Dr. Maya Joshi who was “unable to evacuate Isla Nublar”, although the reasons why aren’t yet clear.

Either way, she isn’t alone. While she’ll be surrounded by plenty of dinosaurs both familiar and new, earlier this year, Universal and Saber shared exclusively with IGN an internal Q&A conducted with Universal Products & Experiences, during which it was revealed that there will be more humans in the game in addition to the main character.

The website for the game also states that there are “other threats” lurking on Isla Nublar, which suggests that there may even be human villains as well as genetically engineered reptilian ones.

Still, the existence of this game alone ruins the film’s perfectly satisfying ending. While it’s hardly a stretch of the imagination to think that there may have been others left behind on Isla Nublar, upon our next viewing of the 1993 classic, it will be strange knowing that there’s more action waiting to unfold on the island even after all the main characters have escaped.

The game has also confirmed at it’s bringing at least one character from the 1993 film back from the dead, which may annoy a lot of fans.

Watch the official trailer for “Jurassic Park: Survival” below:

Here’s the official synopsis:

Return to Isla Nublar the day after the events of the beloved 1993 Jurassic Park film in an original adventure 65 million years in the making. Survive thrilling first-person action as InGen scientist Dr. Maya Joshi, who was unable to evacuate Isla Nublar, in this single-player action-adventure game and discover a never-before-told story. Through thrilling encounters, experience the wonder and danger of dinosaurs, each with their own distinct and adaptive behaviors brought to life by John Hammond’s vision.

The game is expected to be released on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC sometime in 2025.

Do you think “Jurassic Park: Survival” should have been set several years after the 1993 film? Let us know in the comments!