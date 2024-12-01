DC Studios’ New ‘Superman’ Movie Lands HBO/Max Streaming Date

With co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran now leading the charge, DC Studios has been given a complete makeover (and an all-new logo). The DC Universe as we know it is officially defunct, and a brand-new DCU will begin next year with the reboot, SUPERMAN.

Directed by James Gunn, SUPERMAN (2025) stars David Corenswet (Pearl, Twisters) as the titular Kryptonian.

It will be the tenth live-action film to feature Superman, following Christopher Reeve’s four outings, Superman (1978), Superman II (1980), Superman III (1983), and Superman IV: The Quest for Peace (1987) Brandon Routh’s 2006 sequel/remake, Superman Returns (2006), and Henry Cavill’s four main DC Universe appearances in Man of Steel (2013), Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016), Justice League (2017), and Zack Snyder’s Justice League (2021).

But James Gunn’s upcoming reboot isn’t the first Superman movie under DC Studio’s new banner.

Earlier this year, the most iconic portrayal of the Man of Steel returned to theaters in a brand-new film, and now, he’s about to fly onto streaming services. Released in select theaters throughout the US in September and the UK in November, the documentary film Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story has been given a HBO and Max release date.

Set to premiere on HBO on December 7 at 8 p.m. ET (and also be available to stream on Max), the film chronicles the remarkable personal and professional life of late actor and activist, Christopher Reeve, who’s best known for portraying Clark Kent/Superman in Richard Donner’s 1978 classic, Superman, and its three sequels, before and after his life-changing horse riding accident which left him permanently paralyzed. Reeve sadly passed away in October, 2004, however, his legacy as both actor and activist cannot be overstated.

Per Warner Bros., the film follows Reeve’s “astonishing rise from unknown actor to iconic movie star,” capturing his “definitive portrayal of Clark Kent/Superman” which “set the benchmark for the superhero cinematic universes that dominate cinema today.”

“Reeve portrayed the Man of Steel in four Superman films and played dozens of other roles that displayed his talent and range as an actor,” the synopsis adds, “before being injured in a near-fatal horse-riding accident in 1995 that left him paralyzed from the neck down.

From the directors of McQueen, Ian Bonhôte and Peter Ettedgui, Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story includes “never-before-seen intimate home movies” and “an extraordinary trove of personal archive material, as well as the first extended interviews ever filmed with Reeve’s three children about their father, and interviews with the A-list Hollywood actors who were Reeve’s colleagues and friends.”

Watch the trailer for Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story from Warner Bros. Pictures:

Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story is described as “a moving and vivid cinematic telling of Reeve’s remarkable story.”

“What is a hero?” Reeve asks in the trailer. “My answer was that a hero is someone who commits a courageous action without considering the consequences. Now, my definition is completely different. I think a hero is an ordinary individual who finds the strength to preserve and endure in spite of overwhelming obstacles.”

Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story is produced by Passion Pictures (Searching For Sugar Man, The Territory) and Misfits Entertainment (McQueen, Rising Phoenix).

The film will premiere on HBO on December 7 at 8 p.m. ET and will also be available to stream on Max. James Gunn’s SUPERMAN is scheduled for theatrical release on July 11, 2025.

Will you be watching Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story in theaters? Who’s your favorite Superman actor? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!