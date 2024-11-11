Who’s Returning for ‘The Princess Diaries 3’? Latest Cast Updates Revealed!

It’s hard to believe it’s been 20 years since we last visited the Kingdom of Genovia in The Princess Diaries, but it feels like just yesterday we were introduced to Mia Thermopolis!

When we first met Mia in 2001, she was just a regular teenager dealing with the usual teen struggles—until her grandmother, Queen Clarisse, dropped the bombshell that Mia was actually the Princess of Genovia!

Three years later, The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement gave fans another dose of royal drama as Mia navigated her new role as heir to the throne. In this sequel, we learned that Mia could only become queen if she married, leading to the arrival of Nicholas Devereaux (played by Chris Pine), a charming yet complicated frenemy who turned Mia’s world upside down.

Since then, fans have been clamoring for a third film, and in 2022, their wishes were finally granted with confirmation of The Princess Diaries 3. However, details about the new movie have been few and far between.

Finally, in October, Anne Hathaway — AKA Princess Mia herself — confirmed that she would be back for The Princess Diaries 3. It was also confirmed that Adele Lim had signed on to direct the third film. Lim has worked with Disney in the past, serving as the writer for Raya and the Last Dragon (2021).

With Anne Hathaway set to return as Princess Mia Thermopolis, let’s take a look at where some of the other stars of The Princess Diaries film stand and if they will be back for the third film in the franchise.

Julie Andrews: Queen Clarisse Renaldi – Fingers Crossed, But No Commitment

This is the big one. Julie Andrews played Queen Clarisse Renaldi in both Princess Diaries films, and her character was one of the key figures in Mia’s life. But will she return?

In 2022, Ms. Andrews was asked about the possibility of a third Princess Diaries movie, and she did not seem to think that it would happen. She said that she thought it was “too late” for a third film.

“I think it would be too late to do it now. There was talk of a sequel many, many years ago. But I don’t think it ever came to pass. And Garry then did leave us. [Director Garry Marshall died in 2016.] [For] especially me, it’s too far down the line now to go back to it. It’s a lovely thought, but I don’t think it would probably be possible.”

However, before that — back in 2019, Hathaway did say that Andrews wanted to return for a third film. So, all we can do is hope that, now that there is a director and Ms. Hathaway will be back, Ms. Andrews will be inspired to bring Queen Clarisse onto the project!

Chris Pine: Nicholas Devereaux – Interested in Returning

While not in the first movie, Chris Pine played Anne Hathaway’s love interest, Lord Nicholas Devereaux, in Royal Engagement.

In 2024, Pine was asked about returning, and he said that he loved working with Anne Hathaway and that he would love to reprise his role. However, we do not know if he will be back. Last we were told, he did not know anything about the third film. He told reporters to call Disney and ask Bob Iger.

Heather Matarazzo: Lilly Moscovitz – Voiced Interest in Returning

In 2019, Anne Hathaway said that a number of original cast members had voiced interest in returning for The Princess Diaries 3, including Heather Matarazzo, who played Mia’s best friend Lilly.

Matarazzo worried fans in 2022, when she tweeted that she had “hit her limit with life”. Thankfully, Matarazzo was okay, but she appeared to be voicing her frustration with trying to be an actress in Hollywood. Her tweet also said that she needed a break, and The Princess Diaries 3 could end up being the one she was looking for.

Hector Elizondo: Joe – Wants to Return

What Princess Diaries fan didn’t absolutely love Joe, Mia’s bodyguard who was in love with Clarisse and married her at the end of the second film? Well, you’ll be excited to hear that if Disney wants Hector Elizondo, then he wants to return.

He has not really spoken about the third movie since 2016, but back then, he said he was incredibly excited at the prospect of Joe returning alongside Queen Clarisse and Queen Mia.

Sandra Oh: Principal Gupta – Wants to Return

The Grey’s Anatomy star did not have a large role in the first film, but Sandra Oh, who played Principal Gupta, said that she would love to return to her beloved role.

When asked about coming back for a third film, she told Disney to call her. She said that she was excited to see how Principal Gupta has “moved up in the world.”

Mandy Moore: Lana Thomas – Would Like to Wrap Up Character

You may remember that the singer and This Is Us star was a core part of the first Princess Diaries movie. Mandy Moore played Lana Thomas, the popular girl at Mia’s high school who loved to pick on the awkward and nerdy Mia. However, when Lana finds out that Mia is actually a princess, she all of a sudden wants to be her best friend.

In 2022, Ms. Moore went on The Drew Barrymore show and was asked about her character. Moore said that she didn’t think her character would be a part of the third film, but she would love to give Lana a special arc.

“People have asked me if I would be a part of the film. I kind of feel like my character was sort of the nemesis to Anne Hathaway’s character in the first film and she was so mean, I feel like maybe there’s no place for her. Although the other angle is like… Redemption like she’s done a 180, she’s turned her life around and she and Mia become really good friends. So, I would be game.”

Moore also revealed that working on the film alongside Anne Hathaway and Julie Andrews was a pivotal moment in her life, and she would love to be able to work with the two women again.

Robert Schwartzman: Michael Moscovitz – Interested in Returning

While Chris Pine might have been Mia’s love interest in The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement, he was not her only love interest. Fans will happily remember Michael Moscovitz. Michael was Lilly’s brother and the boy who saw Mia when she was invisible.

In 2022, Schwartzman told Variety that he would be happy to reprise the role of Michael. He said that he was already a part of the story, and would love to move further with Michael, even if he wasn’t the person Mia ended up choosing. He also told Disney, “greenlight the next Princess Diaries.”

Well, Robert, Disney has done exactly that! And a ton of fans would love to see you come back!

At this time, we do not know much of anything about the third Princess Diaries movie. Other than Anne Hathaway, we do now know who else will be back or any new characters who will be introduced. We also do not know what Mia’s story will be. Maybe she is actually getting married, or maybe she is already married and is about to welcome her first baby.

The possibilities are endless!

Who are you hoping to see return for The Princess Diaries 3? Let us know in the comments!