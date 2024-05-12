‘Wonder Woman’ Star Furious About Canceled Sequel, but Doesn’t Want To Be In It Anyway

Wonder Woman 3 is dead at DC Studios, courtesy of the future plans of James Gunn, and Chris Pine is pretty mad about it. Ironically, even though he can’t believe that the DCU would shut down a third movie in the series, he insists that he would never appear in one.

Wonder Woman (2017) was a landmark in comic book adaptation movies. In addition to being the first feature film with Diana of Themyscira, often considered one of DC Comic’s “Trinity” that also includes Superman and Batman, it was the first DC Extended Universe to star a female character and, arguably, the highest-profile female-led superhero movie ever.

Related: Iconic ‘Wonder Woman’ Actress Dead at 83

The movie did not disappoint. Directed by Patty Jenkins and starring Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Robin Wright, Danny Huston, David Thewlis, and Connie Nielsen, Wonder Woman became one of the highest-grossing movies of the year and one of the more beloved entries in the immediately-struggling DCEU. It was a huge win for Warner Bros. Pictures’ attempts to compete with Disney’s Marvel Cinematic Universe and created a pop culture splash, the likes of which Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016) and Suicide Squad (2016) could only dream of.

It also immensely boosted the profiles of Gal Gadot and Chris Pine. Gadot, previously best known as a supporting actor in the Fast & Furious franchise, became a marquee name, while Pine, who was starring as James Kirk in the Star Trek reboot films, added a new franchise to his arsenal.

Then Wonder Woman 1984 (2020) was released amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, which brought the global box office to its knees. The film was released in a then-novel simultaneous theatrical and HBO Max release; although it was the most streamed movie of the year, it also failed to recoup its $200 million production budget.

Patty Jenkins and Gal Gadot were both committed to making a third film, which was officially announced in December 2020. But then Zack Snyder’s DC Extended Universe was reconfigured as the DC Universe, James Gunn and Peter Safran were brought in to lead it, and a whole slew of projects were abruptly canceled. After months of conflicting reports, it seems that Wonder Woman 3 is one of them.

Chris Pine, however, seems almost personally affronted by that. He told Business Insider, “I’m stunned that they said no to a billion-dollar franchise and decided to pivot elsewhere. I don’t know what the reasoning was behind that; it’s above my pay grade, but Wonder Woman is an incredible character; Patty [Jenkins] is such a thoughtful director.”

It is understandable that Chris Pine is attached to the Wonder Woman franchise, in which he starred as the primary Diana Prince love interest/war hero, Steve Trevor. But as much as he can’t believe that Wonder Woman 3 is not getting made, he’s also very clear on one thing: he wouldn’t be in it anyway.

Related: James Gunn Taking a Step Back From ‘Peacemaker’

He confirmed that he would refuse to be in any further Wonder Woman movies, saying, “No. Homie is dead. Steve is gonzo. It would be ridiculous to try to bring me back.”

It is true that his character died in the original Wonder Woman film, which was set during World War I. However, Wonder Woman 1984 saw his character being literally “wished” back to life decades later by Gal Gadot via a magic rock; interestingly, he did not seem to think that was a “ridiculous” plot point when he starred in that movie.

It is a notorious feature of comic books that almost no character ever stays permanently dead, so it is not as if James Gunn could not figure out a way to bring back Steve Trevor if he felt like it. But, even if Wonder Woman 3 was happening, Chris Pine is having none of it.

Do you think it would be ridiculous to bring back Steve Trevor in the DC Universe? Tell us in the comments below!