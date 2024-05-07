Iconic ‘Wonder Woman’ Actress Dead at 83

A legendary Wonder Woman actress has passed away.

Jeannie Epper, a performer, stuntwoman, and cast member, has passed away. Epper was 83 and died of natural causes at her home in California. Epper worked on some of the most popular and groundbreaking projects throughout the 1980s and 1990s, including the live-action Wonder Woman series, which ran from 1976 through 1979.

Epper served as a stunt double during the production of the show, working closely alongside superhero icon Lynda Carter. Per AP News, Epper is considered one of the greatest at her craft, with publications deeming her “the greatest stuntwoman who ever lived.” Epper began her decades-long career as a stuntwoman when she was just 9 years old.

Epper followed a family filled with stunt performers and actors. Both Epper’s parents worked as Hollywood stunt doubles for years.

“It’s all I really know, outside of being a mom or a grandma,” Epper previously stated in a documentary called Double Dare.

In 2007, she became the first woman to receive a lifetime achievement award at the Taurus World Stunt Awards.

