Magic Kingdom Is a Mess as New Development Emerges

As the holiday season kicks into high gear at Disney World, the parks are already buzzing with excitement—and people. With Thanksgiving around the corner, families are taking advantage of time off school and work, and the result is rising crowd levels and longer wait times for popular attractions.

During the week leading up to major holidays, Disney World typically experiences an influx of guests, and this year is no exception. Wait times are a solid indicator of how busy the parks are, and they’re beginning to reflect the growing crowds. For example, in Magic Kingdom, TRON Lightcycle Run saw an average wait time of 85 minutes during the early hours and often reached 90 minutes later in the day. Seven Dwarfs Mine Train hovered around 60 to 70 minutes midday, while Peter Pan’s Flight maintained a consistent 40- to 50-minute wait throughout the day.

Over at EPCOT, Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure reached 55 minutes by midmorning, and Frozen Ever After regularly hit the 50-minute mark as the day progressed.

If you’re planning to visit Disney World during the holiday season, it’s important to come prepared. Here are a few helpful tips to navigate the crowds and still enjoy the festive magic:

1. Arrive Early or Stay Late

The parks are generally less crowded at the start and end of the day. Arriving before the park officially opens (also known as “rope dropping”) gives you a chance to tackle major attractions with shorter waits. For instance, early birds at Disney’s Animal Kingdom could experience Na’vi River Journey with just a 10-minute wait, while those arriving midday faced waits closer to 40 minutes. Alternatively, consider staying until closing time when families with younger kids tend to leave.

2. Use Genie+ and Individual Lightning Lanes

Disney’s Genie+ service can help you reserve access to attractions, minimizing time spent in standby lines. For the most sought-after rides, such as Rise of the Resistance or TRON Lightcycle Run, consider purchasing Individual Lightning Lane access to bypass long queues. With Rise of the Resistance reaching 60 minutes by late morning and Slinky Dog Dash climbing to 110 minutes in the afternoon, these options can save valuable time.

3. Plan Your Dining and Breaks

With higher crowd levels, restaurants and quick-service locations can get busy. Make advance dining reservations wherever possible and plan meal times slightly outside of peak hours to avoid long lines. Don’t forget to hydrate and take breaks to recharge—especially if you’re staying in the parks from open to close. When ride waits balloon in the afternoon, like Space Mountain’s 60 minutes or Buzz Lightyear’s Space Ranger Spin at 45 minutes, it’s a great time to grab a snack or enjoy some indoor entertainment.

4. Enjoy Holiday Entertainment

While ride lines may be long, the holiday season brings special entertainment offerings worth exploring. Parades, fireworks, and seasonal shows are great ways to soak up the festive atmosphere without worrying about line queues. Be sure to check the schedule for Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party or EPCOT’s Candlelight Processional. In Magic Kingdom, holiday-themed attractions like the Jingle Cruise add a touch of seasonal fun.

5. Patience is Key

Finally, embrace the holiday spirit and go with the flow. Crowds are inevitable, but with a little patience and flexibility, you can still have a magical experience. Make use of mobile ordering for meals, enjoy less popular attractions like Carousel of Progress (which had a five-minute wait all day), or spend time admiring the holiday decorations throughout the parks.

Disney World during the holidays is truly enchanting, but the crowds require a bit of extra strategy. By planning ahead, using tools like Genie+, and staying adaptable, you’ll create memories that sparkle as brightly as Cinderella Castle at Christmastime.