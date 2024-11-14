Disney Diminishes Christmas Celebrations, Removes Holiday Magic From Park

On Wednesday, Disneyland Resort held a cast member preview for A Christmas Fantasy Parade. While Disney Parks fans were excited to see the holiday spirit return to Disneyland Park, the merriment soon faded when they realized different elements of the parade had been removed.

A Christmas Fantasy Parade has been performed at Disneyland Park since 1995. The festive entertainment offering has undergone numerous changes over the decades, including adding and removing characters from Lilo & Stitch (2002), Aladdin (1992), and more. At one point, the elves were even played by actual children instead of adult entertainment cast members.

While new additions to Disney parades are typically well received, Disney Parks fans aren’t pleased that Disneyland Resort appears to have removed multiple beloved elements of A Christmas Fantasy Parade for 2024.

Redditor u/TheDisneyScoopGuy shared this screenshot of Instagram user @finding_denny’s story detailing the changes they noticed to the holiday parade:

It looks like A Christmas Fantasy parade is getting downsized at Disneyland this year. Last night was the cast member preview

“[They] basically got rid of a bunch of the book floats and got rid of the Toy Story float that had the green army men,” the Instagram user reported. Other sources claimed that Mike and Sulley from Monsters, Inc. (2001) replaced some of the missing Toy Story characters, but Disneyland Resort appears not to have replaced the other removed elements.

Disney Parks fans were overwhelmingly disappointed by the changes to A Christmas Fantasy Parade.

“Yikes. I hope the higher ups fork up the money to pay these performers better sooner than later,” said u/Secret_Awareness3040. “Entertainment is taking a downward turn at the resort lately. A hopeful side of me wishes for the park to shape up in time for next July (70th anniversary).”

“Pretty soon it will be the Christmas fantasy cavalcade,” u/dahk14 joked. “Mickey, Santa and Frozone will walk down Main Street with an 8-count of choreo.”

“Yet another example of charging more and providing less,” u/-FROSTY-one replied.

Can’t make it to see A Christmas Fantasy Parade this year? TikTok user @nattybabe shared this clip compilation of Wednesday night’s A Christmas Fantasy Parade preview:

Have you noticed any other entertainment changes at Disneyland Resort or Walt Disney World Resort? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments.