Disney Cast Member Reported After Saying “Jesus Christ” to Guests

Multiple Walt Disney World Resort guests allegedly reported a Disney cast member after they exclaimed “Jesus Christ!” during a close-call encounter on Kilimanjaro Safaris. The driver was distracted by parents breaking the ride’s rules when a giraffe suddenly ran in front of the vehicle.

Redditor u/squirt_jacket recently shared this story in response to a question about the “craziest things” that Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park guest witnessed on the Kilimanjaro Safaris attraction. While most users replied with rare animal encounters, this Disney Parks fan cited other guests’ behavior as the most shocking.

“Guy in the back seat with his kid kept holding her up to see animals, yelling to animals, & letting the kid stand up on the seat to see over the edge,” the social media user began. “Just being a general poor guest despite being told multiple times by the driver to knock it off.”

The Disney cast member tried to remain calm but slowly lost patience. It’s wildly hazardous to allow children to stand up on Kilimanjaro Safaris–the ride vehicles can jerk suddenly, causing any unseated guests to fall over the side and potentially into the territory of wild animals.

“Finally, the driver is scolding them & was clearly pretty flustered by the family’s behavior,” the Disney Parks fan recalled.

Animal behavior on Kilimanjaro Safaris is unpredictable, and, unfortunately, a giraffe decided to stir some commotion.

“As he is looking the rear view mirror to tell them for what seemed like the 8th time to sit down, a giraffe runs in front of the truck out of no where,” the Disney Park guest continued. “Driver audibly yells ‘Jesus Christ!’ as he slams the breaks, causing the girl to launch forward.”

Although the Disney cast member successfully kept the guests and giraffe safe, some families allegedly took offense to his “Jesus Christ!” The Disney Parks fan was disappointed that multiple guests reported him to management for shouting it.

“A bunch of people on the bus were very upset that he said Jesus Christ & ended up reporting him when we got off,” the social media user recalled. “Guests suck sometimes.”

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Disney Parks guest experience. No two guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.