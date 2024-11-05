Kardashian Family Takes Over Disneyland Once Again, Angering Guests

The Kardashians family is no stranger to Disneyland Resort. The reality television stars regularly bring their children to Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park, almost always hiring a VIP Tour Guide to accompany them throughout the Disney parks.

Security typically secures any area or attraction the famous family visits, though some Disney Park guests have reported stampedes of fans chasing down Kris Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian.

In 2022, Kim Kardashian and her daughters with Kanye West, North West and Chicago West, infuriated Disney Parks fans when they shut down Mad Tea Party for their private use.

Hundreds of Disney Park guests watched as the family cut the line, which is typical for guests who pay for VIP Tours, but became irate when the family refused to allow any other guests on the ride with them. A year later, Khloé Kardashian and her daughter with Tristan Thompson, True, infuriated Disney Parks fans by again taking over the Mad Tea Party.

Last month, another iconic member of the Kardashian family was spotted walking through Disneyland Park with her children, Stormi Webster and Aire Webster. TikTok user @juuliannafraelich shared this video of a VIP Tour Guide escorting the guests through a crowded walkway:

Commenters said Khloé Kardashian also visited Disneyland Resort that day.

“My sister was right in front of Khole Kardashian for a couple minutes, I wish I was there today!” said @misspriscillaxo.

“I saw Khloe!” @ashrelle12_ replied. “She told me hi.”

It’s unclear whether the Kardashians stars shut down any Disneyland Park or Disney California Adventure Park rides during this visit. However, their mere presence at Disneyland Resort irked some Disney Parks fans.

“Who cares?” @hotcheetofingersssss asked.

“WHY are you starstruck with these people?” @iam_dianarene wrote. “If you only understood the whole truth.”

Have you seen a celebrity at Disneyland Resort or Walt Disney World Resort? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments!