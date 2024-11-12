Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson Confirms Bizarre Urination Rumors, Says Other Claims Are “Bulls**t”

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is setting the record straight.

Related: Marvel Adds a New Element to Disney World—Here’s What To Know

Earlier this year, a story broke detailing Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s rather unglamorous behavior on movie sets, specifically Red One, the upcoming Christmas film in which he stars opposite Chris Evans, Lucy Liu, and J. K. Simmons.

Among showing up late to set, Johnson was also accused of urinating in bottles. While the story captivated social media, there was certainly a feeling that they may have been embellished or fabricated entirely. Months later, Johnson sets the record straight, confirming some aspects of the story, like the part about peeing in bottles, while denying others.

Related: ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Icon Injured at Disney World, Team Rushes in Before Celeb Vomits

In a new interview with GQ, Johnson opened up about his behavior while on the set of Red One, claiming parts of these accusations were true while others weren’t. The original story claimed Johson showed up to set late frequently, which inflated the cost to produce Red One by $50 million.

Johnson admitted he’s late sometimes but denied the claims about Red One‘s budget being inflated because of it, calling the controversy “bullshit.”

“Yeah, that happens,” Johnson said. “But not that amount, by the way. That was a bananas amount. That’s crazy. Ridiculous.”

Red One director Jake Kasdan went on record saying that Johnson never missed a day of shooting, “He has a lot going on. He can be late sometimes, but such is Hollywood—that’s the case with everybody,” said Kasdan. “Honestly, I’ve made three big movies with him. I’ve never seen him be anything but great to every single person on the set.”

Johnson was also asked about the peeing in bottles claim, something the actor was rumored to have done in order to save time while filming. To this, Johnson simply replied, “Yeah. That happens.”

Related: ‘Harry Potter’ HBO Series Lands Brand-New Lead Actor: Report

Johnson has as big a slate of upcoming projects as ever, with Red One hitting theaters on November 15. Johnson also returns as Maui for Disney’s Moana 2, which releases on November 27.

The project originally started as a Disney+ original series before the company announced it would be reworked and turned into a feature-length movie instead. Disney is already working on a live-action version of Moana as well, though the film is not expected to be released until 2026.

Johnson also stars in The Smashing Machine, the next project from Benny Safdie, one-half of the brotherly duo behind critically acclaimed films like Good Time (2017) and Uncut Gems (2019). The biographical film sees Johnson portray former wrestler and mixed martial artist Mark Kerr and is slated to ht theaters sometime next year.

What upcoming movie are you most excited about?