Update: Dwayne Johnson Refuses Public Bathrooms, Found Urinating in Water Bottles on Set

While we often hear stories of celebrities taking things way too far in terms of behavior, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson just took the cake after a recent secret of his on set urination behavior was leaked to the public.

When you consider Dwayne Johnson, various images likely spring to mind. You might think of him as Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, the WWE Superstar (a role in which he recently returned to for WrestleMania as a “Heel” where he joined the Bloodline with cousin Roman Reigns who fought the now champion, Cody Rhodes), or recognize him from his roles in Fast & Furious, Moana, Jungle Cruise, his failed D.C. stint Black Adam, and other films. Alternatively, you might simply appreciate his Teremana tequila. The man has even just launched his own skincare line, Papatui.

Regardless of our individual associations with Johnson, one thing unites us: his undeniable success.

That being said, his excellence has been shadowed by his most recent film, Red One, a Christmas flick that was meant to debut in 2023 but has since been pushed to 2024, supposedly due to last year’s labor strikes.

It is now coming out that there were and continue to be other reasons for the films late release, and Johnson is part of it.

Various production challenges, including Dwayne Johnson’s consistent tardiness and unprofessional behavior on set, as well as the lack of experience among the producers, contributed to the escalating costs of the movie, which also stars Chris Evans and J.K. Simmons. The final budget exceeded $250 million, a figure more commonly associated with blockbuster superhero films.

What is most shocking is how Johnson attempted to make up for being late.

Insiders told TheWrap “that Johnson showed up as much as eight hours late to set on the movie — forcing the crew to shoot around him on some days. On previous films, Johnson has made a habit of peeing in a water bottle to save time, upsetting crew members.”

“On set, away from his trailer, if he needs to pee, he doesn’t go to the public bathroom,” said one insider who knows the movie star well. “He pees in a Voss water bottle and his team or a PA has to dispose of it.”

We have heard crazy stories of celebrities having their odd regimes, like Madonna having her DNA scrubbed from any dressing room she has gotten ready inside of, but it is particularly odd to refuse to use a public bathroom while filming on a professional set, and requesting urinate solety in a glass Voss water bottle, and then, forcing someone who is paid minimum wage to pour it out for you.

Johnson has done multiple promotional campaigns with Voss, so at least we know that he is truly vouching for a brand that he uses often.

Considering that “The People’s Champ” was considering running for president in the future, these behavioral issues reveal that there is likely a layer beneath that Johnson keeps out of the public eye that isn’t as charming as his smile.

A representative for Amazon MGM, speaking to TheWrap, refuted any claims of on-set problems or delays related to Dwayne Johnson’s punctuality or Seven Bucks Productions’ lack of experience, which allegedly led to the film’s budget increase.

“Dwayne Johnson and Seven Bucks have been incredible partners on ‘Red One’—a film that audiences of all ages are going to love this holiday season,” the spokesperson said. “Our testing has been very strong — the reaction from CinemaCon speaks for itself — and we couldn’t have made it without Dwayne’s constant work and support. Any reporting that implies that we got to this point with him showing up seven-eight hours late to set is both ridiculous and false.”

Insiders also divulged multiple examples of Johnson’s inability to be ontime, stating that during his return to WWE he was late by hours for multiple events, and that on the set of Red One, his lateness cost the production over $50 million.

“It was a f–king disaster,” said one insider. On days when Johnson didn’t show up at all, the production crew was forced to shoot around him, the insiders added. “Dwayne truly doesn’t give a f–k,” one insider bluntly said, per TheWrap.

Johnson has previously helped a nearly perfect report card of behavior, being loved by all. Even during interviews, such as his most recent appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience, Johnson’s media training shined, allowing him to answer questions without picking a political stance. The man is also beloved by Disney, starring as a lead in multiple films, and a producer on Disney+.

Right now, Dwayne is confirmed for multiple Disney films, including Jungle Cruise 2; as The Hollywood Reporter stated, “Stars Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt are set to return as wisecracking skipper Frank Wolff and intrepid researcher Dr. Lily Houghton, respectively, for the brand new adventure with Michael Green, who co-wrote the hit, back at the keyboard.

Expected to also come back are director Jaume Collet-Serra and the film’s producing team of John Davis, John Fox, Beau Flynn, Johnson, Dany Garcia and Hiram Garcia. Scott Sheldon returns as executive producer.”

He will also return to the animated Moana 2 film as Maui, which comes out on November 27, 2024, and to the live-action Moana, where he will play Maui in the flesh.

We have seen Disney leave behind even their most popular actors, such as Pirates of the Caribbean star Johnny Depp, due to bad publicity, so Johnson should think twice before painting a bad name for himself because even if he is innocent, his perception could lost him some of his biggest roles yet.

What do you think about Dwayne Johnson urinating only in Voss bottles on set? Is that acceptable behavior?