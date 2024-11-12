Marvel Adds a New Element to Disney World—Here’s What To Know

Despite Walt Disney World Resort’s contract with Universal Orlando Resort to keep most Marvel Studios characters out of Central Florida, an iconic superhero recently appeared at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

Doctor Strange, portrayed by Benedict Cumberbatch in multiple Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) films, surprised guests with a meet-and-greet at the first Jollywood Nights event last week.

Marvel Super Hero Island at Universal Islands of Adventure preceded The Walt Disney Company’s acquisition of Marvel Studios. When the Mouse took over, Universal Orlando Resort demanded to keep its exclusive right to the characters featured in its existing theme park land–these include Hulk, Spider-Man, Captain America, and more.

These restrictions don’t bind Disneyland Resort, as Universal Studios Hollywood never built its own Marvel Super Hero Island. That’s why Disney California Adventure Park and Disneyland Paris Resort can both have Avengers Campus, but Walt Disney World Resort likely never will.

However, Walt Disney World Resort can feature Marvel Studios characters not licensed by Universal Studios, as it did on Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind at EPCOT. Disney’s Hollywood Studios also once offered meet-and-greets with Star-Lord and Baby Groot.

Some Disney Parks fans are happy to keep MCU characters out of Magic Kingdom Park, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park. Still, other guests would like Walt Disney World Resort to explore the franchise more.

Last week, Disney’s Hollywood Studios held the first Jollywood Nights event. The event, which premiered in 2023, features rare characters like Santa Duffy, Lots-o’-Huggin’ Bear, and more. But Walt Disney World Resort kept a super-surprise from its guests and Disney cast members ahead of the initial special event night.

Jollywood Nights guests were delighted to find Doctor Strange roaming Grand Avenue near Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge and Muppets Courtyard, as shared in this photo by Redditor u/Kitsuneyyyy:

“Seen on RonOntheGo’s YouTube Stream – cast member stated it was a surprise to them and they only found out an hour prior that Dr. Strange was appearing,” the Disney Parks fan wrote.

This isn’t the first time Doctor Strange has appeared at Disney’s Hollywood Studios; in 2016, he led a short-lived interactive show near Toy Story Mania!

It doesn’t appear that Doctor Strange had a PhotoPass photographer with him, typical for roaming characters and “unofficial” meet-and-greets. It’s unclear if he will continue to appear at Jollywood Nights.

