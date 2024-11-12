‘Harry Potter’ HBO Series Lands Brand-New Lead Actor: Report

A new Wizarding World era is officially underway, as the Harry Potter HBO series draws closer. And now, we finally have some concrete news about casting, with a huge star poised to step into the role of one of the franchise’s most important leading characters.

The new Harry Potter HBO series is said to be a “faithful adaptation” of the “Harry Potter” books by JK Rowling, and will be comprised of seven seasons–one for each novel. Though Warner Bros. has promised that the eight Harry Potter films will “remain at the core of the franchise,” the reboot will, of course, recast every single character from those films.

Now, according to Variety, actor Mark Rylance, best known for films such as The BFG (2016) and Ready Player One (2018), is reportedly at the top of the “casting wish-list” to play iconic Hogwarts headmaster Albus Dumbledore in the new Harry Potter HBO series.

The article goes on to say that “Warner Bros. Television hasn’t yet entered into negotiations with the actor, but the studio has reached out to gauge interest and availability.” A HBO rep also told Variety: “We appreciate that such a high profile series will draw a lot of rumor and speculation.

As we make our way through pre-production, we will only confirm details as we finalize deals.” So, we don’t know if Mark Rylance will be donning the wizard robes just yet.

Still, Rylance would be an ideal successor to Richard Harris, who ran Hogwarts in the first two films in the series, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (2001) and Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2004), and Michael Gambon, who assumed the role in every film thereafter (Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban through Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows — Part 2).

Both Harris and Gambon have since passed away.

However, Rylance would be the fourth actor to play Albus Dumbledore, as Jude Law portrayed a younger version of the character in the spinoff films, Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald (2018) and Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore (2022).

Whether or not the Dunkirk (2017) actor will land the role remains to be seen, but his resume speaks for itself.

His “Big Friendly Giant” in 2016’s The BFG–an adaptation of the Roald Dahl book of the same name–exudes charm, and his Ready Player One character James Halliday, the co-creator of a virtual reality whose VR alias just so happens to be a wise old wizard known as “Anorak the All-Knowing”, is magical and endearing.

As yet, no actors have been confirmed to star in the Harry Potter HBO series. Earlier this year, Warner Bros. launched an open casting call in the UK and Ireland for children aged between 9 and 11 to portray Harry Potter, Ronald Weasley, and Hermione Granger.

The Harry Potter television series will film in the UK during 2025–2026. Earlier this year, Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav said it’s expected to premiere sometime in 2026.

More From the Wizarding World

In addition to the upcoming Harry Potter HBO series, there are two new themed attractions set to open at the upcoming Universal Epic Universe (The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Ministry of Magic and 1920s Paris/Place Cachée as seen in 2018’s Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald). “Hogwarts Legacy 2” is also reportedly in development.

Meanwhile, “Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions,” an online multiplayer game based on the iconic sport as seen in the films, is now available across all major platforms.

Do you think Mark Rylance would make a good Dumbledore? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!