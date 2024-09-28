‘Harry Potter’ Actors Pass away One Year Apart

Yesterday was a tragic day for millions of Harry Potter fans worldwide with the unfortunate announcement of the legendary Hollywood actress Maggie Smith passing away at 89. But what a lot of fans do not know is that she passed away exactly one year apart from one of her closest costars.

Maggie Smith: Remembering the ‘Harry Potter’ Actors We Have Lost Since 2001, Including Recent Losses

The Harry Potter film series, which debuted in 2001 with Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, has not only captivated audiences with its magical storytelling but has also experienced profound loss among its beloved cast members over the years. As fans celebrate the franchise’s legacy, they remember the talented actors and actresses who contributed to its success. The first significant loss occurred in 2002 when Richard Harris, who portrayed the wise and kind Professor Albus Dumbledore in the first two films, passed away at age 72.

Michael Gambon later portrayed his character, who passed away in September 2023, leaving behind a lasting legacy as Dumbledore through five subsequent films. Gambon’s portrayal endeared him to fans, cementing his place in the franchise’s history. Other notable cast members, including Alan Rickman, who portrayed the complex Severus Snape, have also passed away.

Rickman died in January 2016 at 69, leaving fans heartbroken over losing his iconic character. His performance, marked by depth and nuance, resonated with audiences, adding richness to the series. In addition, actress Helen McCrory, known for her role as Narcissa Malfoy, passed away in April 2021 at age 52.

McGonagall Passes Exactly One Year Apart From Dumbledoor

Her powerful presence brought complexity to the Malfoy family dynamics, making her character memorable. The losses extend beyond primary cast members, as numerous supporting actors, such as John Hurt (Mr. Ollivander) and Robert Hardy (Cornelius Fudge), have also passed. Each of these actors contributed to the enchanting The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, and their departures have left a void in the hearts of fans.

As the series continues to thrive through new adaptations and spin-offs, the legacy of these talented individuals endures, reminding audiences of the magic they brought to the screen. Harry Potter fans have noticed a poignant connection between actors Maggie Smith and Michael Gambon that extends beyond their iconic roles in the beloved film series. Both stars passed away on the same date—September 27—exactly one year apart. Smith died this year at 89, while Gambon passed in 2023 at 82.

Smith portrayed the stern yet compassionate Professor Minerva McGonagall, Hogwarts’ Transfiguration teacher and head of Gryffindor House, in the Harry Potter franchise. Her character also became headmistress following the tenure of Professor Albus Dumbledore, McGonagall’s trusted colleague and friend. Gambon took on the role of Dumbledore beginning with Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban in 2004, succeeding Richard Harris, who had portrayed the beloved Hogwarts headmaster in the first two films before his passing in 2002 at age 72.

Gambon passed away “peacefully” in a hospital on September 27, 2023, according to a statement released by his family the next day. “We are devastated to announce the loss of Sir Michael Gambon,” the statement read. “Beloved husband and father, Michael, died peacefully in the hospital, with his wife Anne and son Fergus by his side, after battling pneumonia. He was 82.” The family requested privacy during grief, thanking supporters for their outpouring of love.

This year, on the same date, Smith’s sons, Toby Stephens and Chris Larkin, confirmed her death in a similar announcement, stating that their mother “passed away peacefully in hospital early this morning, Friday, September 27.” They shared, “Our mother was with loved ones in her final moments. She leaves behind two sons and five cherished grandchildren, who are heartbroken by the loss of such a remarkable mother and grandmother.” Smith, a legendary British actress whose career spanned more than 70 years, accumulated over 80 film, television, and stage credits.

Her extensive accolades include two Academy Awards (from six nominations), four Golden Globe Awards, four Emmy Awards, and a Tony Award. She gained recognition from a new generation of fans with her role as McGonagall in Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (2001) and reprised the role in the remaining seven films. Director Chris Columbus, who helmed the first two Harry Potter movies, reflected on his decision to cast Smith as McGonagall in an early 2000s interview, later posted on YouTube.

Many fans have gathered outside Hogwarts Castle at Universal Orlando to raise their wands in tribute for Dame Maggie Smith. – @DiscussingFilm on X

“We needed someone intimidating but with a real sense of warmth and heart,” Columbus, now 66, explained. “Maggie embodied exactly that, making her the perfect choice for McGonagall.”

She was an outstanding supporting actress as well as an Outstanding Lead Actress. She’s won awards that include Best Supporting Actress and Best Actress in a Leading Role. Her old costar Whoopi Goldberg also is in mourning, whom she acted with in Sister Act. From New York to Downton Abbey, Maggie Smith (Margaret Natalie Smith, Dame Margaret Natalie Smith) will be remembered for her roles like Dowager Countess (Violet Crawley), Judith Hearne, Hedda Gabler, and her epic role in Young Cassidy (1965).

Our sympathy and hearts go out to the Smith family and everyone who will miss our beloved Professor McGonagall.