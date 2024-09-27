“Thank You Maggie,” Daniel Radcliffe and ‘Harry Potter’ Co-Stars Share Devastating Tributes to Maggie Smith

Harry Potter stars are mourning Dame Maggie Smith, the beloved British actress best known for portraying Professor Minerva McGonagall in the Harry Potter series.

Smith – who also famously played Violet Crawley in the period drama Downton Abbey, as well as starring in the Sister Act films – passed away today in hospital at the age of 89. Her sons, Toby Stephens and Chris Larkin, released a statement to the BBC confirming her passing. “An intensely private person, she was with friends and family at the end,” the pair said. “She leaves two sons and five loving grandchildren who are devastated by the loss of their extraordinary mother and grandmother.”

The actress is a beloved figure in British cinema and theater, with a career spanning over seven decades. She won numerous accolades, including two Academy Awards (both for Best Actress in a Supporting Role) and several BAFTAs. While she may have claimed that her work in the series wasn’t “satisfying,” younger generations will always remember Smith for her role as the sharp but fair Transfiguration professor Minerva McGonagall, starring in all but one of the eight Harry Potter films.

The vast majority of her co-stars were several decades younger than Smith, with Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, and Emma Watson aged 11, 10, and 12, respectively, while filming Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (2001). Nevertheless, her sharp wit and stern demeanor left an indelible mark on her castmates. Following the news of her passing, many of those involved in the Harry Potter franchise shared their memories and tributes to the iconic actress.

Daniel Radcliffe (Harry Potter)

Daniel Radcliffe, who probably shared the most screentime with Smith throughout the series in the role of Harry Potter, reflected on the first time he met Smith. “I was 9 years old and we were reading through scenes for David Copperfield, which was my first job. I knew virtually nothing about her other than that my parents were awestruck at the fact that I would be working with her,” he said in a statement (via Variety). “The other thing I knew about her was that she was a Dame, so the first thing I asked her when we met was, ‘Would you like me to call you Dame?’ at which she laughed and said something to the effect of ‘don’t be ridiculous!'”

Radcliffe went on to praise Smith for being “incredibly kind” to him on set– both in his first project and beyond. “She was a fierce intellect, a gloriously sharp tongue, could intimidate and charm in the same instant and was, as everyone will tell you, extremely funny,” he said. “I will always consider myself amazingly lucky to have been able to work with her and to spend time around her on set. The word legend is overused but if it applies to anyone in our industry then it applies to her. Thank you Maggie.”

Bonnie Wright (Ginny Weasley)

Bonnie Wright, who played Ginny Weasley in all eight Harry Potter films, expressed her admiration for Smith on Instagram. “Our dearly loved and revered head of Gryffindor house, you will be so missed by the Harry Potter community,” she said. “My favorite scene with Maggie was when we were all learning to dance for the Yule Ball. She embodied that perfect balance of sass and loving care that McGonagall has. She kept Gryffindors on their toes. My deepest condolences to Maggie’s family at this time.”

Devon Smith (Seamus Finnigan)

Meanwhile, Devon Smith – whose character, Seamus Finnigan, sparked one of Smith’s most memorable lines in the series (“Why don’t you confer with Mr. Finnegan? As I recall, he has a particular proclivity for pyrotechnics”) – was also full of praise.

“Maggie was the most intimidating person I’ve ever met, but once cracked, she was the kindest, most caring, and loving Lady I’ve ever met,” he wrote on Instagram before listing some of his favorite memories – including “getting drunk while waiting for a Fax in a hotel reception,” “some of the best hugs and cuddles in the world,” and “trying to keep a straight face while shooting a scene while a Baboon continuously masturbated as soon as she’d speak.”

Josh Herdman and Afshan Azad (Gregory Goyle and Padma Patil) Josh Herdman, who brought Gregory Goyle to life on screen, posted a brief but heartfelt “RIP” on his Instagram Stories, while Afshan Azad, who played Padma Patil, honored Smith with glowing praise. Calling her a “legend” and “icon,” Azad reflected, “It was an absolute honor to share not just the screen but the same room as you. There will never be another. My thoughts and love go out to all her friends, family, and the entire Potter family. 🕊️ RIP.” Miriam Margolyes (Professor Sprout) Another adult member of the Harry Potter cast, Margolyes played the Herbology professor at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry (and has made a few flippant remarks about doing so in recent years). She actually went to real, human school with Smith, although the pair didn’t know each other at the time. Margolyes has paid her tributes to Smith, telling the BBC that “she was the wizard in Harry Potter.” She also added that, “Only after working with her, I saw what a kind person she could be, as well as absolutely terrifying.” JK Rowling (author) The franchise’s creator, JK Rowling – who had specifically requested that Smith star in the Harry Potter films – also shared her own brief tribute to Smith on X, formerly known as Twitter. “Somehow I thought she’d live forever,” Rowling wrote.

