Two ‘Harry Potter’ Stars Return To Wizarding World Amid Complete Franchise Reboot

When people think about the characters from the iconic Harry Potter franchise, they may think of Harry Potter (of course) and his two best friends, Ron Weasley and Hermione Granger. They may also think of Hagrid, Professor Dumbledore, Severus Snape, and the evil Lord Voldemort. But there are so many more incredible characters fans came to care for over the seven books, including Luna Lovegood and the entire Weasley family.

Molly and Arthur Weasley had a gaggle of children, who were all very talented wizards — Bill, Charlie, Percy, Fred, George, Ron, and Ginny. Fans met all the Weasley children throughout the eight films but came to love Ron, Fred, George, and Ginny the most, as they were the most prominent Weasleys. Ron was Harry’s best friend, Ginny became Harry’s wife, and twins Fred and George gave some much-needed comic relief.

Fred and George Weasley were played by Oliver and James Phelps. Fans were devastated when Fred Weasley was killed in the Battle of Hogwarts, and George was left to live life without his twin by his side.

It has been more than a decade since George was forced to mourn his brother’s death, and fans are still sad about it. But there will soon be a reason to smile. James and Oliver Phelps are coming back into the spotlight with a brand-new, Harry Potter-themed cooking show for The Food Network!

According to an exclusive report from Variety, the Phelps twins will be hosting Harry Potter: Wizards of Baking.

“Harry Potter: Wizards of Baking” will follow “innovative pastry chefs” as they “craft spellbinding sweet creations” inspired by the films starring Daniel Radcliffe in the titular role. Per the competition’s description, “Viewers will see beloved locations, including inside The Great Hall at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, Platform 9¾, Gringotts Wizarding Bank, The Burrow as well as props, costumes, and clips from the blockbuster films. ‘Harry Potter: Wizards of Baking’ will delight viewers as it blends the magic of Harry Potter with the very real talent of exceptional pastry chefs.”

We do not yet have a premiere date for this new, magical show, but we do know that it will soon start filming in the U.K.

Harry Potter Coming to the Small Screen

Wizards of Baking is not the only Harry Potter project that is currently in production.

In April 2023, HBO announced that a new series was being created that would bring fans into the Wizarding World in a brand-new way. The new Harry Potter series will run for ten seasons and will take a deeper dive into the seven books. The series is expected to premiere on Max in 2026.

We do not have any casting news to share at this time, and do not know if any of the film’s original actors will be returning for the new show. Of course, they would not be playing the characters that they played in the films, but they could always play a different character in the universe, paying homage to the original films.

We do know that Harry Potter creator J.K. Rowling will serve as an executive producer. HBO has received a lot of backlash for this decision. Over the past few years, fans have turned against Rowling due to her disturbing attacks on the transgender community. Most recently, Rowling attacked a soccer referee who broke barriers by becoming the first openly transgender referee to call major matches in the U.K.

