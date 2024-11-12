‘Dancing With the Stars’ Icon Injured at Disney World, Team Rushes in Before Celeb Vomits

Dancing With the Stars host Alfonso Ribeiro has been injured at the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Central Florida.

The host of the popular reality show was taping the ABC holiday special on Main Street, U.S.A. at Walt Disney World when the incident occurred in front of hundreds of of guests. Ribeiro was filming a dance number on Main Street, U.S.A., with co-host and professional dancer Julianne Hough when he rolled his ankle over a trolley rail.

A video of the incident can be seen here. The footage shows Ribeiro leaning heavily on Hough before multiple members of the production crew come over to support the actor and host. Sources told TMZ that Ribeiro eventually ended up in a wheelchair before throwing up in a trashcan somewhere on the famous Magic Kingdom thoroughfare.

“Sources close to Alfonso tell TMZ … the ankle injury is indeed minor, and he’s returning to production today to finish the special,” the outlet reported. “We’re also told he plans to participate in filming the 500th episode of Dancing with the Stars Tuesday”

Ribeiro is best known for his role as Carlton Banks in The Fresh Prince of Bel Air alongside Will Smith, where he popularized the dance move known as “The Carlton.”

He won the 2014 series of Dancing With the Stars with pro-dancer Witney Carson before sitting as a guest judge on the British version of the show, Strictly Come Dancing, in 2018 and 2019. He joined Tyra Banks as co-host for Season 31 of Dancing With the Stars before becoming the main host with Hough for Season 32.

Dancing With the Stars streams live on ABC and Disney+. The ABC holiday special will air on the Disney-owned network on Christmas Day.

The taping of these specials in the Disney theme parks is not an uncommon occurrence, and while it may seem to impact a guest’s vacation to Disney World, judging by the crowds, many seem to enjoy the pomp and celebrity-spotting these events bring.

Alongside the Dancing With the Stars crew, music icon Elton John was filmed performing in front of Cinderella Castle, while numerous Broadway stars also lent their talents to the event.

In true Disney spirit, Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmastime Parade was also performed by the cast members of Disney World and will be shown on the Christmas ABC special this festive season.

“The legendary street comes alive with yuletide spirit on select nights. Snap memorable photos of dancing gingerbread men, marching toy soldiers, and beloved Disney Characters as they float by, waving hello,” the official Walt Disney World website writes about the Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party parade.

“There’s even a special appearance by Santa Claus–riding in to wish everyone a Merry Christmas.”

Have you ever seen a taping of an ABC Christmas special at Walt Disney World Resort? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!