After Being Kicked to the Curb, Elton John Returns to Disney

It’s hard to think about Disney without thinking about Elton John. The talented singer and musician is one of the brilliant minds behind the incredible songs from The Lion King (1994), including “The Circle of Life,” “Be Prepared,” “I Just Can’t Wait To Be King,” and “Can You Feel The Love Tonight.”

In fact, “Circle of Life,” “Hakuna Matata,” and “Can You Feel the Love Tonight” were all nominated for Academy Awards for Best Original Song. “Circle of Life” ended up walking away with the coveted Oscar.

When Disney turned The Lion King into a live-action remake in 2019, they brought John back, and he sang a new song for the film, “Never Too Late.”

At this point, Elton John is synonymous with The Lion King, and that’s why fans — and John himself — were shocked when Disney announced that he would NOT be a part of the new Lion King prequel film, called Mufasa: The Lion King. Instead, Disney decided to go with Hamilton creator, Lin Manuel Miranda.

The legendary musician even reportedly said that he was “blindsided” by Disney’s decision.

However, it looks like any bad blood between Mr. John and the Mouse House is in the past. Just the other day, guests visiting the Magic Kingdom were delighted to watch the Grammy winner perform in front of Cinderella Castle.

Disney was filming for its annual Christmas Day special, and John took to the stage, but he didn’t stick to singing Christmas classics. Instead, he guests were able to hear him sing some of his most iconic songs, including “Tiny Dancer”.

He also sang “Your Song,” a fan favorite for decades. It was a truly magical experience as he sang long after the sun went down, and the Christmas lights lit up the area.

Elton John’s performance comes just months after insiders claimed his health was failing, and he was struggling to walk. They further said that his inability to walk was why he is constantly seen riding around in a golf cart. The insiders said that his past health issues — including nearly dying after surgical complications — were finally catching up with him.

In 2023, Mr. John announced that he was finally retiring after performing around the world for decades. He said that he wanted to spend more time with his husband and children. He wanted to be around for their big moments and be the father his kids deserved.

What is your favorite Elton John song? Do you wish Disney had worked with him on Mufasa: The Lion King? Let us know in the comments!