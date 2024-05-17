He Can’t Feel the Love Tonight: Elton John ‘Hurt’ After Being Canceled From ‘Lion King’ Prequel

It’s hard to imagine The Lion King (1994) without thinking about Sir Elton John’s music. Elton John worked with lyricist Tim Rice to create the film’s timeless classics.

The music from The Lion King was so good that of the five songs nominated for an Academy Award for Best Original Song, John received three of the nominations: Can You Feel the Love Tonight, Hakuna Matata, and Circle of Life. John and Rice ultimately took home the Oscar for Can You Feel the Love Tonight.

John’s songs were so popular that Disney brought most of them back for the live-action Lion King (2019), including having him and Rice write another song for the film Never Too Late.

However, with Disney producing a Lion King prequel, it only seemed natural that Sir Elton John would be asked to write a song or two for the newest movie. However, John was not invited, and now reports have surfaced that he is “hurt and disillusioned” by Disney snubbing him for Musfasa: The Lion King (2024).

A source close to Elton John said:

After gifting the studio with such timeless classics as ‘Can You Feel the Love Tonight’ and ‘Circle of Life,’ Elton has been blindsided by this egregious snub. To have his legacy disregarded in such a callous manner is a bitter pill to swallow. He feels hurt and disillusioned by Disney’s actions!

John is not alone. James Earl Jones, Whoopi Goldberg, Matthew Broderick, Jeremy Irons, and Nathan Lane are gone. In their places are Donald Glover, Aaron Pierre, Kelvin Harrison Jr., John Kani, and Seth Rogen.

It is understandable that Disney wants to bring in new voices for the Lion King prequel, but after all, the characters are younger and require different sounds. But not inviting John and Rice back doesn’t seem right. The two could easily write more songs for a new movie.

Elton John has retired from touring but is still actively writing music. John’s final concert at Dodger Stadium was broadcast on Disney+ and earned him an Emmy Award. By winning an Emmy, John became the 19th person to win an EGOT (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony Awards).

Elton John’s awards and accolades include him being named a Disney Legend for his work on The Lion King film and Boardway Musical.

So, given the deep ties between the The Walt Disney Company and his connection to The Lion King, it’s understandable that Elton John would feel hurt by Disney’s decision not to include him in the next chapter of the film series.

Do you think Elton John should have been invited back to write songs for ‘Mufasa: The Lion King?’